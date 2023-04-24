Holger Rune responds to fan calling him 'con artist' after BMW Open 2023 triumph

After his win in Munich, Holger Rune was accused by a tennis fan of faking injuries during the final to hamper his opponent's rhythm. Dealing with shoulder and ankle issues, the youngster responded to the claims, saying that he was exhausted but didn't want to give up.

In what was a repeat of last year's summit clash between the two players, Rune successfully defended his ATP 250 title on Sunday, April 23. He saved four championship points against Botic van de Zandschulp to defeat him 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(3) in the final of the BMW Open 2023.

The Dane's maiden career singles title came in Munich in 2022, where van de Zandschulp retired mid-match due to an injury.

During this year's final, requested a medical timeout in the third set as van de Zandschulp failed to close out the match at 5-2, 5-4, and 6-5. This urged a fan to call the 2022 Paris Masters winner a "con artist."

"Rune is such a con artist on the court with makeshift injuries playing the Munich final. Was being outplayed like the baby he is and pretended injury to put off opponent, he is such a child, no problem running full speed to the net," a fan tweeted.

Rune defended himself by saying that playing multiple matches in the last few days had taken a toll on his body but he wanted to fight till the end.

"I played more than 10 matches the past 2 weeks. My body is done right now but still, I wanted to fight till the end. It’s a final. I don’t quit," Holger Rune replied.

In another tweet, Rune echoed what he told the fan, saying that winning in Munich meant a lot to him.

"Means a lot to me. It’s been 2 tough weeks with many matches. Not much body left today but #keepfightingtilltheend," he wrote.

Holger Rune felt "awful" by the end of BMW Open 2023 final

Holger Run successfully defended his title at the 2023 BMW Open.

By winning the 2023 BMW Open, Holger Rune improved his win-loss record for the season to 21-8. After triumphing in Munich, the Dane revealed in his on-court interview that he fought through injuries in the match.

"To the end, I tried everything I could to to come back into the match, and it was, I think for a perfect final. We both pushed each other to the limit," Holger Rune said.

"I'm not fine. I feel awful," he added. "And I said, 'It is what it is when you're in this situation, it's the last match, it's the last push'. So, I tried to find a way that could help me a little bit to not be as hurt. But again, it was a struggle and, you know, I managed to get it done."

Holger Rune will next be seen at the 2023 Madrid Open, which is scheduled to get underway on April 26.

