Holger Rune secured the first title defense of the 2023 ATP season at the Munich Open on Sunday, April 23. Runner-up Botic van de Zandschulp was heartbroken as he failed to serve out the match three times in the final set at 5-2, 5-4, and 6-5. After the tough loss, the Dane consoled the Dutchman and praised his game.

Rune made an epic comeback from the brink of defeat to beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(3) in one of the best matches on the ATP tour so far this season. The Dutchman looked in prime form to upset the defending champion, as he won seven straight games from 1-1 in the second set to 2-0 in the third.

However, Rune fought back valiantly, saving four match points in the third set to force a deciding tie-break. He lost only three points in the tie-break and pulled off a remarkable comeback to defend his title.

Van de Zandschulp took to social media to express his feelings after the loss.

“This one hurts,” he wrote on Twitter.

Holger Rune, infamous for his feuds with fellow players on tour and spats with the crowds and umpires, showed great sportsmanship by responding to his opponent’s tweet. The World No. 7 empathized with Van de Zandschulp’s pain as he was in the same position last week in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters final, where he lost to Andrey Rublev despite being 4-1 up in the third set.

“Man I know. I was there last week up almost 5-1 in the final and loosing in Monaco. Good things coming. You play incredibly,” read Rune’s reply.

“Not much body left today” - Holger Rune after defending Munich title in epic comeback

Holger Rune successfully defended Munich title

World No. 7 Holger Rune took to Twitter to express that the title in Munich meant a lot to him, especially as he was not 100% fit.

“Means a lot to me. It’s been 2 tough weeks with many matches. Not much body left today but #keepfightingtilltheend,” wrote the Dane.

The two-time Munich champion has played over 10 matches in the last two weeks and admitted that his body is not “fine” in the on-court interview. However, the youngster also revealed that he pushed himself through the pain, since it was a final.

"I'm not fine. I feel awful," he said. “It is what it is when you're in this situation, you know, it's the last match, it's the last push.”

“So, I tried to find a way that could help me a little bit to not be as hurt. But again, it was a struggle, and, you know, I managed to get it done," he concluded.

The 19-year-old fought off four match points against Botic van de Zandschulp to secure his first title of the 2023 season.

