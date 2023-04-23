Holger Rune admitted battling through physical issues following his epic come-from-behind win against Botic van de Zandschulp in the Munich Open final on Sunday, April 23.

In one of the matches of the season, the 19-year-old Dane came back from the brink of defeat after taking the opener. Zandschulp won seven straight games from 1-1 in the second set and arrived at 5-2, 40-15 only to blink. Rune, who twisted his ankle in the 10th game of the decider, fought back.

With Zandschulp thrice failing to serve out the victory (5-2, 5-4, 6-5), a tiebreak ensued, which the Danish player dominated, dropping three points. He eventually emerged victorious 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(3). In the process, the teenager became the first player to defend a title on the ATP tour this year.

In his on-court interview, Rune admitted he wasn't fine but found a way to get past the finish line:

"To the end. I tried everything I could to to come back into the match, and it was, I think for a, a perfect final, you know, we both pushed each other to the limit."

About his physical issues, Rune said that he feels 'awful' but battled despite injury, as it was a final:

"I'm not fine. I feel awful. And I said, it is what it is when you're in this situation, you know, it's the last match, it's the last push. So, I tried to find a way that could help me a little bit to not be as hurt. But again, it was a struggle and, you know, I managed to get it done."

With the win, the 2023 Monte-Carlo finalist won the fourth singles title of his career and the first of the year.

"I can't wait to be back next year" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune has gone back-to-back in Munich.

Holger Rune romped to the title on his Munich debut last year. Twelve months later, he returned to Bavaria and was victorious in a rematch of last year's title match with Botic van de Zandschulp.

Rune was happy to have played his role in an 'amazing' final after falling short in a three-set Monte-Carlo final last week. The teenager said as he congratulated Zandschulp:

"Amazing finals. I know it hurts, you know, I just tried it last week. But yeah, you played amazing (and) congrats to your team as well. You're doing a great job, and I wish you all the best for the future."

He also expressed his happiness at being back in Munich and his desire to return in 2024, saying:

"It all started last year when he offered me a wild card. So I'm truly thankful and (am) very happy to be back. Last but not least, I want to say a huge thanks to the crowd. For me, it feels almost like home. It's unbelievable. It was here, and I can't wait to be back next year."

With the win, Holger Rune now has a 21-8 win-loss record this season.

