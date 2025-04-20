Holger Rune reveals secret Novak Djokovic inspiration behind beating Carlos Alcaraz in shocking Barcelona Open final win

Holger Rune shared how Novak Djokovic inspired him to defeat Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2025 Barcelona Open. This marked the fourth meeting between Rune and Alcaraz on the ATP Tour, with the Dane evening their head-to-head record to two wins and two losses

Rune was seeded sixth at the ATP 500 clay court tournament and began his run at the campaign by defeating wild card Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-5, 6-4, and Sebastian Baez 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Holger Rune overcame second seed and defending champion Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2, and secured his spot in the final by triumphing over Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals. He then went on to defeat top seed Carlos Alcaraz 7–6(6), 6–2 in the championship match to win the 2025 Barcelona Open and claim his fifth career ATP Tour title.

During the post-match on-court interview, Rune revealed that he drew inspiration from Novak Djokovic's victory over Alcaraz in the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which took place at Roland Garros, a clay court stadium.

"So, I told myself that okay, 'What did Novak do when he beats him?' And I kind of played it in my mind the Olympic final [Paris Olympic 2024]. I was watching it, all of it when they played. Honestly, they played an amazing match," Rune said.

Holger Rune stated that he aimed to emulate Djokovic's style of play from that match in the Barcelona final. He said that was especially proud of how he managed to stay composed and brave and execute his game plan.

"I thought to myself that, 'Okay, let's try to bring that kind of style and make him play a lot of balls.' And I am very happy with how I stayed composed when it really mattered and I was also very brave when it mattered," he added.

In addition to his Barcelona Open win, Holger Rune's best performance this season was reaching the final at the Indian Wells Masters, where he finished as the runner-up after losing to Jack Draper.

"I was a little bit stressed because Carlos Alcaraz plays big-time tennis" - Holger Rune after Barcelona Open 2025 win

Holger Rune pictured speaking at a press conference [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2025 Barcelona Open, during the post match on-court interview, Holger Rune said that winning the title meant the "world" to him.

Rune stated that Alcaraz plays "big-time tennis" because of which he felt "stressed" during the match and that he had to concentrate more in order to find his "rhythm."

"It means the world, it was such a great match. In the beginning, I was a little bit stressed, because Carlos obviously plays big-time tennis. I had to breathe a lot and find my rhythm," Rune said

The Dane also expressed that he was "proud" of himself for winning such a taxing match

"After he broke me, I got more into the match and played my tennis. The first set was a big battle, it was super important to win it and gain the momentum. I’m so proud of myself," he added

Looking ahead, both Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the 2025 Madrid Open, scheduled to take place from April 23 to May 4. Last year, Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals before being defeated by eventual champion Andrey Rublev, while Rune was eliminated in the third round by Tallon Griekspoor.

