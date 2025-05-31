Holger Rune's "attitude" questioned by British former ATP icon after controversy with fan in French Open

Holger Rune was recently criticized by British former ATP star Tim Henman, who won 11 career singles titles and reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 4 back in his playing days. Henman's criticism stemmed from a controversial incident involving the Dane during his third-round clash against home hope Quentin Halys at the 2025 French Open.

Rune and Halys played out a thrilling five-set match on Friday, May 30, with the Dane ultimately prevailing 4-6, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2. With the third set hanging in the balance at 5-5, Rune urged the chair umpire to remove a fan from Court Philippe-Chatrier. The ATP No. 10 alleged that the fan in question attempted to "grab" him. However, replays suggested something else.

Based on video replay footage, Holger Rune angrily kicked an advertising hoarding and threw his towel down with the fan looking on from a close distance. Soon, the fan made a move, seemingly reaching for the towel, and not for the Dane. Tim Henman, who is at Roland Garros as a part of TNT Sports' coverage team, later called out Rune over his behavior.

"I think the fan is probably looking to get a bit involved but you could see Rune going over there giving the advertising hoarding a kick and slamming the towel down and then going back to it. At the end of the day it’s that type of attitude that we have seen a lot from Rune and he has to focus his attention to what is happening between the lines," Henman told TNT Sports.

The former British No. 1 went on to compare Holger Rune to Jack Draper, who also has a penchant for the occasional on-court outburst.

Tim Henman lauded Jack Draper for being better than Holger Rune at controlling emotions on the court

Jack Draper at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

On Thursday, May 29, ATP No. 5 Jack Draper defeated home favorite Gael Monfils in a pulsating four-set affair in the second round. There was a brief moment of frustration experienced by Draper during a change of ends. However, he didn't let it affect him too much and went on to beat the veteran Frenchman.

According to Tim Henman, Holger Rune's general attitude on the tennis court should be more like Draper's. While the 50-year-old acknowledged the Dane's talent, he opined that the 22-year-old needs to change his attitude if he wants to truly excel.

"I take it back to Jack Draper last night playing against Gael Monfils, the French local hero, and he was so resilient and tough and only had one very brief moment of frustration at a change of ends when he let off steam," Henman said.

"I think Rune is an immense talent, he is a great athlete and works hard, but if he wants to go the next level it’s attitude, it’s having that resilience not to get flustered and interact with someone with the towel on the side of the court. But he got the job and has another chance," he added.

Holger Rune himself though, defended his actions later, claiming the fan's behavior was "aggressive" and "embarrassing". Next up for the Dane at Roland Garros is a fourth-round clash against No. 8 seed Lorenzo Musetti.

