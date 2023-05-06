Holger Rune’s ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently revealed the reasons why he supports his pupil’s unfiltered show of emotions on court.

Rune has risen to prominence owing to the noteworthy results he has achieved in his young career. Apart from his accolades, the 20-year-old’s controversial on-court persona has also been a topic of discussion in the tennis world.

Touching on the same, Patrick Mouratoglou opined that the Dane’s personality is what fills up the stadiums and stated with certainty that Rune would gather greater crowds in the future.

“Holger Rune fills up the stadiums! He will do it more and more in the future and I love it,” Mouratoglou wrote under his recent video on Instagram.

In the video, he explained why he backs the World No. 7, stating that he prefers player who express their emotions on court. Mouratoglou further remarked that such personalities are able to enliven the crowd.

“First thing I want to say about Holger’s emotion on the court is that everybody’s different. I personally like players who are giving emotion and to share that with the crowd in a way, because you express it,” Patrick Mouratoglou said in the video.

“It helps also people connect with you in a good or in a bad way, but they connect and it makes the stadium alive and that’s why those guys in general, they are guys who really fill up the stadiums. They fill up the stadium because - the game and we love the game but it’s not hitting a tennis ball on the other side of the court. It’s also about giving emotion to people who watch,” he added.

At the same time, the Frenchman acknowledged the people who share an opposing opinion, but reiterated that players like Holger Rune captivate the spectators.

“When you have players like Holger, who are full of emotions and who share those emotions throughout the match, something’s happening on the court. So, I personally like it and I understand people don’t like it and it’s totally fine,” he said.

"I think it was a big asset for him" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Holger Rune's emotions during Monte-Carlo 2023 run

Holger Rune at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Holger Rune recently reached his second Masters 1000 final at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

While the reigning Paris Masters champion failed to lift the title, ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou viewed the tournament as a success as Rune was able maintain his focus despite getting involved with the crowd in a few of his matches.

The French coach was particularly impressed by how the World No. 7 was able to feed off the lively crowd rather than being negatively affected by them.

“Sometimes it can affect a player’s performance. For Holger, in Monte-Carlo, in a few matches, he’s been able to take a lot of emotions out but not in a way that would affect his game and, in a way, play with the crowd and the crowd lift him up. I think it was a big asset for him,” Mouratoglou said.

Holger Rune followed his Monte-Carlo final with a successful title defense at the BMW Open in Munich. Most recently, the 20-year-old faced a Round of 32 exit at the Madrid Open and will next feature in the Italian Open.

