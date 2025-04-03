Holger Rune's mother Aneke lashes out after her false comments about Jannik Sinner's doping ban go viral

Holger Rune's mother Aneke recently noticed a fake quote about Jannik Sinner attributed to her. Unsurprisingly, she didn't hold back when it came to shutting down the troll who posted it.

On Tuesday, April 1, an X (formerly Twitter) user attributed a quote to Aneke. The quote hinted at a conspiracy hatched by Jannik Sinner and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to prevent the Italian from missing Grand Slams during his three-month suspension, which, in reality, he is currently serving.

It also consisted of a sentence where Holger Rune's chances of winning this year's Australian Open were brought up. In Melbourne, it was eventual champion Sinner who dashed Rune's hopes in the fourth round.

Read the fake quote attributed to Holger Rune's mother Aneke below:

"How convenient that the ban was timed perfectly between two grand slams. There was definitely some settlement between the player's team and WADA. I feel my son Holger was robbed of AO this year"

It didn't take long for the troll's post to go viral, and upon taking notice of it, Aneke fired back, writing:

"Stop spreading fake information constantly!"

It is worth noting that April 1, the day on which the troll shared the fake quote, is globally known as April Fools' Day. Over the years, it has become an annual custom consisting of hoaxes and practical jokes. However, whether the troll intended it as a joke or a hoax remains a mystery as there was no response to Aneke's reaction from the troll.

Rune's mother had previously voiced her opinions on Jannik Sinner's three-month ban, and in reality, she had opposed the suspension on grounds of her own concerns about players potentially becoming "neurotic" to avoid such situations.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the troll in question, Aneke had earlier clapped back at another instance of false information involving herself and her son.

Holger Rune's mother Aneke issued three-word clarification after troll spread fake news about her suing the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA

Holger Rune (left) and Novak Djokovic (right) at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals (Source: Getty)

In March this year, the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA controversially announced that it had filed class action lawsuits against the ITF, ATP, WTA and ITIA on grounds of corruption and abuse of players. A day after the polarizing development, the troll who recently attributed the fake quote to Holger Rune's mother Aneke spread the misinformation that she had sued the PTPA for bringing up her son's participation at the Six Kings Slam in the lawsuits.

Aneke reacted to the false information on X, stating:

"100% fake news"

While Rune's Six Kings Slam participation was indeed brought up in the lawsuits, the PTPA's Executive Director Ahmad Nassar later issued a statement on it, claiming that the intention behind it was not to single out the Dane negatively.

