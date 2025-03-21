Novak Djokovic's PTPA's chief issues statement after controversially involving Holger Rune in lawsuit statement

PTPA CEO Ahman Nassar recently presented an explanation after Holger Rune was controversially named in a lawsuit statement. The debate revolved around his participation at the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event hosted in Riyadh. Nassar made it clear that neither he nor PTPA as an organization had any intentions of targeting the Danish ATP star.

PTPA recently partnered with 12 players including Nick Kyrgios to file a complaint against the ATP and the WTA tours. According to the freshly revealed lawsuit, the players should be allowed to compete after facing early exits from major events. The statement released by the PTPA cited Rune's example of being a part of the Six Kings Slam.

According to the release, Rune was:

"The only player invited to the Saudi Arabian exhibition who had never won a Grand Slam, and the only player ranked outside the ATP top 10."

In a recent conversation, Nassar clarified that the organization is advocating for all the players and there was no intention of targeting Holger Rune.

"I didn’t see that coming and we should have. Definitely not an intention to single him out! And certainly not in a negative fashion – in fact, that example shows a mini-free market system at play. The exhibition organizers decided who they wanted to play based on a multitude of factors, and got an incredible roster of players to compete," Nassar said, in an exclusive interview with UbiTennis.

The PTPA also said that they have personally reached out to the 21-year-old. However, no part of the conversation has yet been reported.

Holger Rune experiences a boost in confidence after defeating Daniil Medvedev

Holger Rune at the BNP Paribas Open - Final Day - Source: Getty

Holger Rune's defeat against Jack Draper in Indian Wells snatched his opportunity of winning his second Masters 1000 title. However, the semifinal victory over Daniil Medvedev had powered him up with a quick boost in confidence. After taking down the Russian in straight sets, he mentioned how the triumph was more than just memorable.

"It means everything. The job is not over yet, but it feels amazing, for sure. Playing Daniil is, I think, for me, one of the toughest challenges on tour. I'm very proud of myself," he said, in a post-match interview.

"Mentally, I want to stay like I did today because today was a big match; I'd had two losses against Medvedev in a row. I think, in the past, I wasn't there mentlally, and it wasn't about the level. No matter who I play tomorrow, I need to stay focused, composed, and stay relaxed so I can go for it," he added.

After losing the opportunity at Indian Wells, Rune is now preparing himself for the upcoming challenge in Miami. The 21-year-old will begin his run for the title with a showdown against Reilly Opelka on Saturday, 22nd March.

