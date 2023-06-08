Holger Rune's mother Aneke moved to tears by Dane's reaction to French Open exit

Holger Rune's mother, Aneke Rune, recently reacted to the Dane's message he penned down for his fans after his exit from the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The World No. 6 Rune was hopeful of qualifying for his maiden Grand Slam semifinal when he beat Francisco Cerundolo in a five-set thriller on Monday. Up against the Argentine, the 20-year-old won a nerve-wracking deciding set as he won the match, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6, (10-7), in just under four hours. However, Rune's joy was short-lived as he lost to Casper Ruud, 1-6, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the last eight match of the tournament in Paris.

Following his second consecutive defeat to Ruud in the Roland Garros quarterfinals, Holger Rune turned to social media to reflect on his loss. Elaborating further on his time in Paris, the Dane said that he didn't have his best game there. He also thanked his fans for their love and support.

"I never found my game at @rolandgarros this year but I fought with my heart in every match ❤️‍🔥 Paris I love you 😘. Thank you to my fans for giving me so much love and support in every tournament I play. You are the best," Rune captioned his post on Instagram.

Aneke reshared her son's Instagram post on her story and added a teary-eyed emoji to Rune's message after his Roland Garros exit.

Holger Rune's mother Aneke's Instagram story

"It's too costly to start so late" - Holger Rune on missing a lot of chances during QF loss in the French Open

BMW Open by American Express 2023 - Day 4

Holger Rune regretted wasting a lot of chances as he reflected on his loss at the post-match press conference.

Speaking to the media, the Dane admitted to playing very badly initially.

"I think I started very, very bad, unfortunately, I didn't find my level at all the first two sets. Then I started to play a little bit better, found some rhythm in my game, managed to put him under pressure," he said.

Rune also added that, despite gaining momentum in the third set, it was already too late for him to make a comeback in the game.

"But, again, it's too costly to start so late. Against a great player like him, he deserved to win because, first of all, I wasn't there the first two sets," Holger Rune added.

Casper Ruud will face Alexander Zverev in the French Open semifinals.

Poll : 0 votes