Holger Rune's mother Aneke sends him a clear message after his tearful Indian Wells heartbreak

Holger Rune’s mother, Aneke, has issued her verdict on his heartbreaking Indian Wells final loss. The Dane’s mother concurred with his sentiments about his memorable campaign.

Rune fell short in his pursuit of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open title at Indian Wells on Sunday, March 16. The Dane was crushed by an in-form Jack Draper 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 10 minutes. Draper, who clinched his maiden Masters 1000 title, staged a remarkable run, beating the likes of Joao Fonseca, Jenson Brooksby, former champion Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz before conquering Rune.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune took out Corentin Moutet, Ugo Humbert, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tallon Griekspoor, and two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev before the title clash. This was his 10th career final and fourth at the Masters 1000 level. Notably, the 21-year-old hadn’t featured in a single final since January 2024. Rune, who was in tears after his Indian Wells loss, thus addressed the significance of his deep run in an Instagram post:

"On the right track," he wrote. "After 7 semifinals last year it’s this step further I needed now to get the big wins again. I know what I didn’t do right today and I know what to do next time and most importantly, I am really hungry to improve!"

"Thank you team for the high level work behind the scenes and thank you family for your honesty and unconditional love," Holger Rune added.

The Dane’s mother, Aneke, who frequently accompanies him to his tournaments, was conspicuous by her absence at the Masters event. She, however, made her feelings clear about her son’s progress by concurring with his assessment online.

"You are most definitely on the right track," she wrote.

Holger Rune and his mother Aneke on Instagram

Rune was chasing his fifth career title at Indian Wells and second in the category after the 2022 Paris Masters, having failed in his 2023 finals at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

Holger Rune fought back tears when addressing his family after Indian Wells loss

Holger Rune (R) pictured with Jack Draper at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

Holger Rune was overcome by emotion after losing the 2025 Indian Wells title to Jack Draper. During his runner-up speech on the podium, the 21-year-old’s eyes welled up when he mentioned his family, who wasn’t with him during the tournament.

"Also, I have to say thanks to my family back home," he said, fighting back tears. "…sorry."

"They mean everything to me and yeah, thank you guys. See you next year," Rune added.

Rune also thanked his team, which includes his childhood coach, Lars Christensen.

"Thanks to my team. We do a great job, so let’s keep striving for more and keep pushing the limits. Also for me, it’s been great two weeks here. It never feels nice not to be able to step over the final line, but that’s life sometimes," he said.

Holger Rune will now shift his focus to the Miami Open, where he is the 11th seed. The Dane has received a bye in the opening round and starts his journey against either Christopher Eubanks or Reilly Opelka in the second round.

