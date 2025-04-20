Holger Rune’s sister Alma drops 1-word reaction as Dane sets up Carlos Alcaraz meeting in Barcelona Open final

Holger Rune's sister, Alma Rune, has reacted to the Dane reaching his maiden final in the Barcelona Open. He defeated Karen Khachanov in the semifinal in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Ad

Rune entered Barcelona after a mediocre first-round exit in Monte-Carlo. He steadied the ship with hard-fought wins over Sebastian Baez and Casper Ruud in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Karen Khachanov in the semifinal.

The Dane's sister, Alma Rune, summed up her excitement in one word for his brilliant run in Barcelona. She shared an update via social media and said:

"Bravo," Alma Rune reacted via her Instagram account

Ad

Trending

Rune's sister Alma shares an update via social media - Source: @AlmaRune Instagram

Rune is through to his second final of the season in Barcelona this year. He also reached the championship match in Indian Wells but couldn't make his mark against Jack Draper.

Ad

Alma Rune is Holger Rune's older sister. She is a model by profession and also likes to share her journey via social media. She has a popular presence on Instagram with nearly 61,000 followers.

Alma is often spotted supporting her brother during important matches on tour. After Dane lost his first final of the season in Indian Wells, she shared a motivating message for him via social media.

"I also want to say thanks to my family back home. They mean everything to me," Rune said after losing the final in Indian Wells

Ad

"So much to be proud of," Alma Rune said via her Instagram account

Alma Rune appreciates Holger Runes' effort in Indian Wells - Image Source: @AlmaRune Instagram

Apart from Alma, Holger Rune's mother Aneke also keeps track of her son's latest results on tour. Aneke has played a major role in Rune's success at the highest level over the years.

Ad

Holger Rune will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Barcelona Open 2025

Rune in action at the Barcelona Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Holger Rune will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Barcelona Open on Sunday. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against him 2-1 and defeated the Dane most recently in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

While Rune edged past Karen Khachanov in the semifinal, Alcaraz made light work of Arthur Fils. He defeated the Frenchman in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Rune has lost three out of his last four finals on tour. Interestingly, his last title triumph came on clay in the 2023 Munich Open.

Alcaraz and Rune are scheduled to play in the afternoon session on Sunday (April 20, 2025).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More