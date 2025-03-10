Holger Rune sends 5-word message to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet after they attend his Indian Wells match

Holger Rune delightfully reacted to rumored lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attending his comeback win against Ugo Humbert in the third round of the ongoing 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Rune lost the first set 5-7 but bounced back brilliantly across the second and third sets, clinching them 6-4, 7-5, to seal his spot in the Round of 16 at the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event.

On Sunday, March 9, Rune took notice of a video posted by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the ATP Tour. The video featured Jenner and Chalamet casually conversing and sipping on beverages while following the action during the Dane's third-round clash against Frenchman Humbert at Indian Wells. Reacting to the video, a delighted Rune wrote:

"Love the support out here 🙏🏻 @BNPPARIBASOPEN"

Rumors of a romantic relationship between Jenner and Chalamet started doing the rounds in April 2023. These rumors gained further traction when the two made a public appearance together in September that year. The two recently attended the Oscars as well, with cameras capturing several candid moments shared between the pair at the gala.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune has been impressive so far at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where his next challenge is to come out on top against another in-form ATP star in Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Holger Rune to lock horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas in 4R at Indian Wells; Dane yet to register ATP Tour-level loss against Greek

Holger Rune (left) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals (Source: Getty)

Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas have faced each other on three previous occasions on the ATP Tour. All three of those matches have ended in the Dane's favor, with their most recent meeting coming in the Round Robin phase of the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals. Tsitsipas had to retire from the contest only 17 minutes in, due to a back injury, leaving spectators disappointed.

Before the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, the pair clashed twice in 2022. Their first-ever meeting came in the Round of 16 at the 2022 French Open, where Rune registered a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. They also faced each other in the final of the Stockholm Open that year, with the Dane once again getting the better of the Greek with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Despite the 0-3 win-loss record against Rune, Tsitsipas is the marginal favorite this time around for the fourth-round match at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Greek is on a seven-match win streak that saw him lift the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title.

