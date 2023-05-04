Holger Rune has stated that he is "shocked" by comparisons to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic -- the sport's 'Big-3.'

Holger Rune was hoping for a strong showing at the 2023 Madrid Open coming on the back of a title win at Munich. His run, however, was cut short when he was eliminated in the third round by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Spaniard defeated the Dane 7-6(1), 5-7, 7-6(5) in a three-hour, five-minute match in Manolo Santana Stadium and advanced to the fourth round, where he fell to Borna Coric.

Following that, Holger Rune spoke with SpilXperten about being compared to tennis legends and "role models" Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. The Dane noted that he prefers to keep his feet on the ground, adding that he is still a newcomer and hasn't accomplished even a fraction of what the Big-3 have.

"I feel a little impression when I read it. It's probably a good thing I don't make those comparisons myself. It's better to stay grounded. It looks fantastic when they put it on, but I've only been on the tour for two years, so I still haven't achieved a fraction of what those legends (Djokovic, Nadal and Federer) have achieved," Rune said.

"They are good role models. They have set the bar very high, and the next generations will probably work unconsciously from that, including myself," he added.

"I'm improving a little bit all the time and I beat better players, I want to keep doing that" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune pictured at the 2023 BMW Open by American Express - Day 9.

Holger Rune then discussed his progression over the years, saying that he is developing step by step and beating players better than him, which he intends to continue doing.

"When you compare and look in isolation at my step-by-step development, my results seem very natural. I'm improving a little bit all the time and I beat better players. I want to keep doing that. I think it's fun to develop, and I have a lot of things that I'm still looking to improve on," he said.

The 20-year-old further added that he is constantly working to improve by focusing on specific aspects of his game and that he just wants to be "free" and play his tennis.

"I'm working to get better all the time. So it's not by chance or luck that I can do what I can do. I work individual parts of my game, but also a lot on playing the tennis I like. I have a good base and I don't really have limitations, so I just have to be free and play what I want to play," Rune said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes