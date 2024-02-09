Holger Rune still visits Patrick Mouratoglou's academy despite 2023 split, don't know if they will reunite in future, says mother Aneke

Holger Rune's mother Aneke said that her son continues to visit Patrick Mouratoglou's academy in Monte Carlo.

Mouratoglou, one of tennis' most renowned coaches, enjoyed his most successful spell as Serena Williams' coach, training her from 2012 to 2022. During this time, Williams won 10 Grand Slam titles, an Olympic Gold medal, and 3 WTA Finals titles, showcasing her exceptional talent.

Rune's association with Mouratoglou proved fruitful as well. Under the Frenchman's guidance, Rune won his biggest title, to date, as he clinched the 2022 Paris Masters after beating Novak Djokovic in the final. However, the duo parted ways in August 2023.

Rune's mother Aneke recently made an appearance on The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast. During her conversation with Craig Shapiro, she revealed that despite her son's 2023 split with Mouratoglou, he still visits his Monte Carlo academy. Aneke also kept the possibility of Rune reuniting with Mouratoglou open.

"He (Holger) goes back to mentioning Patrick (Mouratoglou) because Patrick is an amazing coach and he did some very good results with him. However we end up in the future, I don't know. It's not my decision. I don't know what Holger is feeling on court. Let's see what the future brings."

Why did Holger Rune split up with Patrick Mouratoglou despite positive results?

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Ten

Rune appointed Mouratoglou as his coach in October 2022, and their work started paying dividends almost immediately. Rune's first significant success under Mouratoglou's tutelage came at the 2022 Stockholm Open. However, his 2022 Paris Masters win proved to be the pinnacle of the duo's successful collaboration.

The collaboration came to a brief end in April 2023, as the initial appointment was done on a three-month basis, which was extended to six months. However, Rune and Mouratoglou reunited soon after, as the Dane sought Mouratoglou's guidance during the 2023 clay court season.

Rune reached the finals of the Italian Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the quarterfinals of the French Open. However, his career witnessed a decline after being ousted from the 2023 US Open in the first round, leading him to sever the association.

The announcement was made by Aneke, Rune's mother, who was his press manager at the time. She made Rune's decision public to BT, saying:

"Holger is not going to use Patrick, I can confirm that. It was always planned as temporary. But when there was success at the end of 2022, we continued in Australia, unfortunately without the same success."