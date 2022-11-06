"You're one of my favourite players, I've been watching you since I was a little kid" - Holger Rune hails Novak Djokovic after conquering Serb to win Paris masters title

Holger Rune's meteoric climb at the 2022 Paris Masters reached a new high on Sunday when the 19-year-old pulled off an incredible comeback to defeat six-time champion Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and win his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

After defeating five players ranked in the Top-10 in as many days, Holger Rune, 19, became the youngest champion of the Paris tournament since Boris Becker. He is the fifth first-time winner of the Masters this year, and on Monday, he will become the first Dane to enter the Top-10.

In his on-court interview after the win over Djokovic, Holger Rune started by congratulating the Serb, claiming that Djokovic was his favorite player and has been watching him since he was a kid. Rune further remarked that it was a pleasure to share the court with the 21-time Grand Slam champion and wished him luck for the rest of the season.

"Hello everybody, I want to start saying huge congrats to Novak and I also, I mean, you're one of my favorite players. I've been there, you know, watching you, since I was little kid, practicing with you. So it's a pleasure to be able to share the court with you now. And to your team as well. You know you guys are really good and doing an amazing job. So I wish you and Novak, the best for the rest of this season."

Rune continued his interview by being thankful to his mother, coach, and everyone who supported him throughout the tournament, and claimed that he was eager to continue with the same form next season.

"And then, last but not least, I want to say, thanks to my team. Yeah, so my mom, my coach, all my family and my agents. You know everybody who's been there supporting me this week. It's absolutely missing and I can't wait to keep going. So, thank you guys."

“I can say definitely this must be my favorite tournament now" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune can't wait to be back at the Paris Masters

In his on-court interview, Rune further commented on how grateful he was for enjoying his time at the Paris Masters and asserted that it was his favorite tournament now, adding that he couldn't wait to be back to defend his title next year.

"And then I want to say you thank you to the tournament, tournament director, everybody who made it possible this week. You know, I can say definitely this must be my favorite tournament now. I really enjoyed my time. I just can't wait to be here next year."

Rune also appreciated how energetic the crowd was, noting how startling it was for him to stand on the tennis court in front of so many supportive fans.

"And then, of course, the crowd, I mean, absolutely amazing to be able to stand in this tennis court in front of so many people and so energetic. So guys from the bottom of my heart I say thank you."

