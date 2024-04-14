Jannik Sinner's level-headed response to the crucial umpiring error that contributed to his loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters has drawn praise from tennis fans.

After battling back from a set down, Sinner clinched the second set 6-3 and took a 3-1 lead in the decider. The Italian had the opportunity to go two breaks up after Tsitsipas missed his first serve at 30-40.

However, the Greek was handed a lifeline as his second serve, which was shown to have landed out in the replay afterward, was not called by the line umpire. Tsitsipas ultimately went on to win the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the final at the Masters 1000 event.

Jannik Sinner addressed the incident after his loss, admitting that the costly mistake was tough to swallow. However, he refrained from dwelling on the error too much, emphasizing that everyone could make mistakes.

"It happened. You know, you cannot do nothing anymore. It's already the past. I mean, it's tough to accept this, yes. It's tough, a tough one to swallow, because, you know, I was playing at some point great tennis," Jannik Sinner said in his post-match press conference.

"Was, you know, yeah, playing well. You know, tactically everything went in the right direction. Everyone can make mistakes unfortunately or fortunately. Also I can make mistakes. And it went like this," he added.

The Italian also disclosed that the incident contributed to his cramping issues that impacted his performance, but maintained that the shifting momentum of the match between opponents was the "fun" aspect of tennis.

"Then after, you know, to having cramps, it's a consequence of most likely of this what happened, you know, because it also goes in the nervous side of the brain (smiling), and then after, it's not easy to play. I tried my best still. Stefanos raised the level, but when the momentum changes, it goes like this. This is the fun part of tennis," Jannik Sinner said.

Tennis fans were impressed by Jannik Sinner's gracious response to the incident. They urged Holger Rune to learn from the World No. 2, referring to the Dane's scathing criticism of the ATP over the chair umpire making "crucial mistakes" during his quarterfinal clash against Sinner.

Other fans, meanwhile, lavished praise on the 22-year-old for his 'classy' attitude.

One fan went as far as to say that the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz had even surpassed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with regards to their class and composure.

"We don't deserve Sinner and Alcaraz. They are even more classy and easy going than Roger and Rafa. Amazing!" the fan wrote.

Some fans even poked fun at the Italian's response, humorously pointing out the contrast between his laid-back attitude and his supporters' outrage on his behalf.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on crucial umpiring error in Monte-Carlo SF against Jannik Sinner: "It would have been pretty bad for me if that call was made"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner shake hands after their match

Stefanos Tsitsipas also addressed the umpiring error after his win, candidly admitting that the match would have turned out "completely different" if the umpire had made the correct call.

"I think the match would have turned out completely different if that would have been called out. I will agree that it would have been pretty bad for me if that call was made," the Greek said in his press conference.

The Greek also conceded that the absence of electronic line calling and reliance on marks to determine a call were some "weird" aspects that separated clay from other surfaces.

After his triumph over Jannik Sinner, Tsitsipas will take on Casper Ruud in the Monte-Carlo Masters final, following the Norwegian's stunning upset against Novak Djokovic.

