"Holger Rune wrote to me 10 times" - Jannik Sinner's ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya drops bombshell claim after Veronika Kudermetova's shock revelation

Anna Kalinskaya has stirred up headlines with a bombshell revelation about fellow tennis star Holger Rune, alleging that he persistently texted her with unusual devotion. Her claim comes just a month after WTA World No. 26 Veronika Kudermetova made a similar accusation.

Kalinskaya was previously in a relationship with Jannik Sinner, which quickly became one of the most talked-about romances in tennis during 2024. The two went public with their relationship during the French Open last year, but earlier in 2025, it was confirmed that they had gone their separate ways.

Since then, the Russian has kept a relatively low profile regarding her personal life. However, in late July, she confirmed that she is currently dating someone, though she chose not to reveal his identity

More recently, during an interview with First&Red channel’s Anna Chakvetadze, Anna Kalinskaya opened up further about her private life. When asked if she had ever been hit on by another tennis player, she revealed that Holger Rune had once messaged her around 10 times.

"Do players often ask you out on dates?" the interviewer asked (translated from Russian).

"Tennis players, more often before. Now I'm older, I don't know. For some, it's just no chance at all. No need to write. Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up. I'll say it now: Holger Rune," Kalinskaya replied.

Kalinskaya added that Rune messages just about everyone and tends to think "too much of himself." She also pointed out that the 22-year-old is not the only player who behaves this way.

"He writes to everyone. He deserves all this. He thinks too much of himself. Maybe he is just that hopeless, but he is not the only one," she said.

Anna Kalinskaya's compatriot Veronika Kudermetova reveals she turned Holger Rune down

Veronika Kudermetova pictured at a press conference | Image Source: Getty

About a month earlier, Anna Kalinskaya’s compatriot Veronika Kudermetova revealed in an interview with former pro Elena Vesnina that Rune had also texted her. She said she quickly turned him down, reminding him that she was already married.

"Rune recently texted me," she said. "I told him, 'Boy, I'm probably too old for you. If you looked at my Instagram, you'd see I have a husband.'"

The Russian added that Rune later apologized to her, but since then, he has stopped communicating and avoids her whenever they cross paths at tournaments.

"He replied, 'Oh, sorry.' Since then, he doesn't even say hello to me anymore," Kudermetova said.

Veronika Kudermetova is married to her coach and former professional player, Sergei Demekhine, who is 13 years her senior. The two have been together since 2015.

