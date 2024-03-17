Hollywood stars Zendaya & boyfriend Tom Holland enjoy Iga Swiatek's Indian Wells 2024 final victory over Maria Sakkari

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland were on site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 17 to watch the women's final of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari.

Zendaya, who is set to star in the upcoming tennis-themed movie 'Challengers,' arrived in an all-white outfit. Holland fashioned a brown cardigan and black pants. They had prime seats at Stadium 1 and watched Swiatek be at her indomitable best.

The Pole saw off Sakkari's challenge 6-4, 6-0 in an hour and nine minutes. This is Swiatek's second title in Palm Springs and her second WTA 1000 title of the year, having won the Qatar Open last month.

At one point, Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted trying to replicate Iga Swiatek's famous 'Jazda' celebration.

Zendaya's appearance at Indian Wells comes ahead of the release of 'Challengers' on April 26. The long-awaited movie also stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. The film centers on Zendaya's character, Tashi Donaldson, who becomes a coach for her husband, Art Donaldson, portrayed by Faist, after her own promising tennis career ends abruptly due to injury.

Tashi takes Art to Grand Slam glory. However, he soon finds himself in a slump and then goes to play in a Challenger tournament. The problem ensues when Art faces Patrick, played by Josh O'Connor, Tashi's former lover, in one of his matches.

Iga Swiatek eyes second Sunshine Double after Indian Wells triumph

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will now eye her second Sunshine Double, i.e. winning both Indian Wells and Miami Open in the same year, after winning the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. She completed her first Sunshine Double in 2022 and will be the top seed in Miami.

The Pole would be in a prime position to win in Miami once again after an invincible performance in Indian Wells. As the top seed, Swiatek did not drop a set and defeated Danielle Collins, Linda Noskova, Yulia Putintseva, Caroline Wozniacki, Marta Kostyuk, and Maria Sakkari. More interestingly, she won four 6-0 sets (bagels) and lost just 21 games en route to the title.

After a disappointing third-round exit at the 2024 Australian Open, the 22-year-old found her form at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open, where she defended her title without dropping a set.

At the 2024 Miami Open, Swiatek will face Camila Giorgi or Magdalena Frech in the second round, having received a first-round bye.