"Holy s**t, I have the chills right now, so close to top 100" - Tennis fans react to Dominic Thiem upsetting Hubert Hurkacz at European Open

Dominic Thiem achieved his biggest triumph in two years by defeating top seed Hubert Hurkacz in the European Open quarterfinals in Antwerp on Friday.

Since recovering from a significant wrist injury in March, former US Open champion Thiem has had difficulty regaining even closer to his top form. But the Austrian, who has gradually restored his confidence, overcame a set deficit to defeat World No. 11 Hurkacz.

Tennis TV @TennisTV STATEMENT MADE



saves 3 match points in a dramatic 2nd set tiebreak to get his 1st win over Hurkacz, defeating the top seed 3-6 7-6 7-6 to reach his 3rd semifinal of the season!



saves 3 match points in a dramatic 2nd set tiebreak to get his 1st win over Hurkacz, defeating the top seed 3-6 7-6 7-6 to reach his 3rd semifinal of the season!

Tennis fans were quick to voice their delight. One user remarked that they were extremely proud of the Austrian and believed that Thiem, who is currently ranked No. 132, could quickly enter the top 100 if he continued to play like this.

"Wow, words can’t describe the amount of joy I feel right now, like holy s**t. I’m so proud of him, semifinals but also, today’s match, incredible. I have the chills right now. We are so close to top 100, and I know he can do it. Dominic Thiem, LETS GOOOO," the user wrote.

chlo @thiemfederer wow. words can’t describe the amount of joy i feel right now, like holy shit. i’m so proud of him, semifinals but also, today’s match, incredible. i have the chills right now. we are so close to top 100, and i know he can do it. dominic thiem, LETS GOOOO! wow. words can’t describe the amount of joy i feel right now, like holy shit. i’m so proud of him, semifinals but also, today’s match, incredible. i have the chills right now. we are so close to top 100, and i know he can do it. dominic thiem, LETS GOOOO! https://t.co/7zfoOqITlK

Another user thought Thiem's "patience" and "hard work" were paying off and wrote:

"Great to see. He has been more patient than I am. Patience and hard work are paying off."

Another fan wished Thiem a happy ending to the current season and the start of a new one in 2023.

"Congratulations Domi! So happy to see you gradually getting where you want to be, deserve to be! Hope you will have a wonderful end of 2022 and great 2023," the account tweeted.

Tahseen Kamal, Ph.D. (ANU), FHEA @tkamal16 @TennisTV @domithiem Congratulations Domi! So happy to see you gradually getting where you want to be, deserve to be! Hope you will have a wonderful end of 2022 and great 2023! @TennisTV @domithiem Congratulations Domi! So happy to see you gradually getting where you want to be, deserve to be! Hope you will have a wonderful end of 2022 and great 2023!

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Briane From Chilliwack @estro_genX @TennisTV @domithiem Love Hurkacz but how can you not celebrate along with Dominic!!! What a long road back, my god he has earned this victory with blood sweat & tears along the way. @TennisTV @domithiem Love Hurkacz but how can you not celebrate along with Dominic!!! What a long road back, my god he has earned this victory with blood sweat & tears along the way.

Raj @Raf125788 @TennisTV

.. @domithiem Good to see domi back to form🥰🥰🥰...waiting for paris bercy and next year 2023.. @TennisTV @domithiem Good to see domi back to form🥰🥰🥰...waiting for paris bercy and next year 2023..

corpheart @corpheart1 @TennisTV @domithiem Outstanding! Some of those shots are epic and Dominic is able to go fof them now that he is confident! @TennisTV @domithiem Outstanding! Some of those shots are epic and Dominic is able to go fof them now that he is confident!

DrChrisisfree @drchrisisfree @TennisTV @domithiem Love seeing you win these tight matches against top players, Domi!! @TennisTV @domithiem Love seeing you win these tight matches against top players, Domi!!

Audrey @tennisandlocs

Nitish @Djokology

"Today it went my way and I have to enjoy it" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem pictured at Rolex Paris Masters

In a post-match press conference, Dominic Thiem pondered his victory over Hurkacz and referred to it as "unbelievable."

"This victory especially is unbelievable because it’s my first victory over an almost-Top 10 guy in my comeback process. It was unbelievable to play, a great atmosphere and a great match," he said.

"Indoors, especially against someone who is serving that great, it’s about little details and margins. Today the luck was on my side on that match point. The match could easily have been gone, but it’s like that at the highest level and I’m very happy in general to even get to those close situations again. Today it went my way and I have to enjoy it," he added.

Sebastian Korda, who secured his spot in the semifinals by defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0, 6-2, will be Thiem's next opponent.

