"Holy Toledo what an effort", "Forza Gucci baby"- Emma Raducanu, Matteo Berrettini & others react as Jannik Sinner defeats Djokovic at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner earned the best win of his career in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open, beating Novak Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3 to reach his maiden Grand Slam final.

The Italian's last-four outing in Melbourne was watched live by several tennis stars, with one of them being Emma Raducanu. The 2021 US Open winner took to her Instagram handle to post a snap of her TV with Djokovic serving at 5-5 in the third set.

A screenshot of Emma Raducanu's Instagram story

Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert, meanwhile, showered rich praise on Jannik Sinner for not facing a single break point on his serve during the four-set match. The American also tagged the fourth seed's coach Darren Cahill in his post on social media.

"Holy Toledo, what an effort from Sin City, @janniksin taking out Djoker to make 1st slam final @AustralianOpen most impressively didn’t face a BP in 4 sets @darren_cahill," Gilbert wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

World No. 172 Daria Saville also hilariously cheered on for Sinner, calling him "Gucci baby". This was in reference to the fourth seed's multiple endorsements for the Italian luxury fashion house.

"Forza Gucci baby," the Aussie wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Australian legend Rod Laver also took to his X account to congratulate the World No. 4 on downing Djokovic, whom he called the "King of Melbourne".

"Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on reaching his first Grand Slam singles final. That was some feat against the King of Melbourne Park!"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Roberta Vinci, Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini's Instagram stories

Fabi Fognini, Flavia Penetta and Andreas Seppi's Instgram stories

Jannik Sinner looking to continue nine-match winning streak in Melbourne

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

Jannik Sinner has been in scintillating form since losing in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open to Alexander Zverev. The Italian has won 25 of his 28 matches on the ATP Tour since the New York Slam.

The main highlights of the 22-year-old's run include reaching his maiden Major final in Melbourne and winning last year's Davis Cup. More interestingly, the Italian has now defeated Novak Djokovic in three of their last four matches on the pro tour.

Sinner's first win over the Serb came in a tough three-setter in the round-robin stage of last year's ATP Finals. Although he came up short in their championship match meeting in Turin a few days later, the Italian had enough in his tank to save three match points to beat his older rival in the Davis Cup semifinals.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis