"Honestly improvement from our usual" - Jessica Pegula jokes about her on-court miscommunication with Coco Gauff during doubles

Jessica Pegula humorously commented on the miscommunication that occurred between herself and Coco Gauff during their third-round doubles match at the 2023 French Open.

On Sunday, June 4, Pegula and Gauff rallied from being a set down to secure a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 victory over Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court Simonne-Mathieu in two hours and 20 minutes. The win propelled the American duo into the doubles quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

The official page of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) recently shared a video on social media that featured a comical moment during a doubles match featuring Gauff and Pegula.

The video shows the two players attempting to return a serve together, but a lack of communication led to both going for the ball and a near collision between the two. Fortunately, disaster was averted, and it was Gauff who ultimately returned the shot.

Jessica Pegula re-shared the video and made a lighthearted comment about their communication skills.

"This is honestly improvement from our usual communication skills," Pegula tweeted.

With Sunday's victory, the American pair advanced to their third Grand Slam doubles quarterfinal together, having previously achieved the feat at the 2022 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will next face Anna Bondar and Greet Minnen on Tuesday, June 6.

Jessica Pegula opens up about her Asian heritage

Jessica Pegula's Asian heritage is not a topic she frequently discusses. Nevertheless, it is an integral part of her identity, and tennis has played a significant role in helping her embrace it.

During her latest interview with WTA, Pegula said that she lacked knowledge about Korean culture as her mother was adopted by an American family at the age of five and she did not grow up around it.

However, Pegula was quick to acknowledge the significance of representing Asians in a sport that is not typically associated with the region.

She went on to express her gratitude for the love and support she receives from young Korean girls and families who come to watch her play on the big stage.

"Sometimes I forget the impact you have on people," Pegula said. "Especially when I see a young Korean girl or family, they come up to me and they love my mom and they love me just because they see themselves being represented on a bigger stage."

"Or in an area where there's not a lot of Asian Americans, let alone Asian American women, especially in sports," she continued. "You realize the importance of representation."

