"Honestly of all the post-career plan ideas I had for Roger, I somehow didn't expect him to become a shoe saler" - Tennis fans react in bewilderment to Roger Federer's tennis court tweet

Roger Federer set social media ablaze when he tweeted a picture of a clay court and tagged noted American designer Ronnie Fieg in the tweet.

The tweet sent fans into a tizzy, with many speculating about his return to competitive tennis and some even discussing "post-career plan ideas."

The tweet consisted of a picture of what appears to be a clay court with (RF²) imprinted on it. The 20-Grand Slam winner tagged the American designer with eyes, a tennis ball and an athletic shoe emoticon.

Ronnie Fieg is the owner-operator of the American retail fashion establishment and brand Kith, and the tweet sparked discussions about how the Swiss tennis legend might partner with Fieg and enter into the apparel or footwear business.

One fan commented that he did not expect Roger Federer to get into the footwear business.

"Honestly of all the post-career plan ideas i had for roger i somehow didn't expect him to become a shoe saler," (sic) he tweeted.

Many fans were left confused by the tennis legend's tweet and expressed their bewilderment.

"EXCUSE ME SIR. What is happening," another fan tweeted.

Fans went into a tizzy with many sharing their anticipation of seeing him back on the court very soon.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Roger Federer to return to competitive tennis soon

Roger Federer will make a comeback to competitive tennis at the upcoming 2022 Laver Cup, scheduled to commence 12 days after the conclusion of the 2022 US Open.

The 2022 Laver Cup will be Roger Federer's first tournament in more than a year, with his last tournament being the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The Laver Cup, of which Federer has been an integral part ever since its inception, will be held at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25.

The 2022 Laver Cup is considered a 'dream tournament' by many fans as the Big 4 of men's tennis will play on the same team for the first time ever.

The Swiss great will be joined by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, and the quartet will represent Team Europe.

Federer has also been confirmed to play at the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel, his home ATP tournament. The event is scheduled for October 22-30 and will be the 41-year-old's first ATP rankings event since last year's Wimbledon.

Roger Federer recently shared a video of him practicing on Instagram. The 41-year-old was seen comfortably hitting a few forehands and also indulged in a bit of a happy jump.

Apart from the two events mentioned, Federer is yet to express any intention of playing in other tournaments before the end of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala