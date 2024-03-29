"Honestly really devastated to have lost... Excited to see where life takes me" - Naomi Osaka reflects on positive Miami Open campaign

Naomi Osaka recently reflected on the positives from her 2024 Miami Open campaign.

Osaka's campaign in Miami commenced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The former World No. 1 then pulled off a performance reminiscent of her prime years to beat Elina Svitolina, 6-2, 7-6(5) in the second round. However, her run at the tournament ended after suffering a closely fought 6-7(4), 5-7 loss against Caroline Garcia in the third round.

On Friday, March 29, Osaka stated she was "devastated" by the loss but appreciated the positives on social media. She reckoned that her win over Svitolina was the "best match" she has played so far.

"Honestly, really devastated to have lost but extremely grateful and thankful for the support, it was fun to play in an atmosphere like this again. I'm excited to see how far I can go and where like takes me. I think my second match was definitely the best match I've played so far and I hope I can play many more matches like that in the future," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

Osaka also expressed excitement ahead of the clay season, which will commence at the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole.

"Hitting on clay now and it's different but fun, let's see what happens," she added.

Osaka is a wildcard entrant in Rouen. The WTA 250 event marks the 26-year-old's first clay court appearance since the 2022 French Open, where she suffered a first-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova.

Naomi Osaka on her Miami Open 3R loss against Caroline Garcia: "Going to sit with me for a very, very long time"

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Miami Open

Naomi Osaka admitted that she will ponder over her Miami Open third-round loss against Caroline Garcia for a "very, very long time."

While stating that the result was "extremely frustrating," the four-time Grand Slam champion touched on the positives as well by comparing it to her Indian Wells exit.

"It's extremely frustrating and it's probably going to sit with me for a very, very long time. The loss today is much different from the loss in Indian Wells and I have to take that as a positive," Osaka said as per Tennis Majors.

Osaka, disappointed at not making a deep run this year, said she is keen to play in front of the Miami fans in 2025.

"I feel a little disappointed because I couldn't play many more matches in front of the fans, but it will be nice to be back next year," she stated.

Despite the slow start to the season, Naomi Osaka seems to be moving up the gears with her recent results at the Sunshine Double and Qatar Open (quarterfinal exit). Her win-loss record for the season stands at 8-6.

