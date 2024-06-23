Alexander Zverev's decision to cancel his press conference after his loss to Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle has received pushback from tennis fans. His move has also sparked comparisons to the backlash faced by WTA players like Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina for similar decisions.

Following his runner-up finish at the French Open, Zverev made a promising start to his grasscourt season at the ATP 500 event in Halle. The German battled past Oscar Otte, Lorenzo Sonego and Arthur Fils to set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against fifth seed Hurkacz.

Hurkacz delivered a commanding serving performance in the match, fending off all four break points and firing 17 aces to claim a 7-6(2),6-2 victory over the World No. 4, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final against top seed Jannik Sinner.

Trending

After the loss, Alexander Zverev appeared in no mood to answer questions about his loss, as he chose to cancel his press conference.

Screen grab from Twitter (now deleted post)

Tennis fans did not take kindly to the German's decision, questioning whether he would receive the same backlash Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka faced for skipping press conferences or the hostility directed at Elena Rybakina for her curt responses to reporters at the French Open.

"Hope gets the full Naomi treatment," a fan commented.

"But he won't be criticized like Osaka, Elena or Sabalenka 🙄," another fan chimed in.

Several fans also highlighted the perceived double standards, pointing out that female players were deemed too "emotional" while the World No. 4 got away with throwing a "tantrum."

"Oh he’s having another hormonal tantrum?" one fan posted.

"Oh but its women who r „emotional” ??? lmao," another fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, advocated for Alexander Zverev to receive a hefty fine.

"I hope we get an announcement of a fine soon," a fan shared.

"Does he get fined for that," said another.

One fan also questioned whether Zverev had provided a reasonable explanation for skipping his press conference or if he was simply avoiding the tough questions after losing on home soil.

"Any reason given or there was someone in the audience that had balls to ask him tough questions?" the fan wrote.

Alexander Zverev: "In the last few years, I've had a hard time coping with the pressure of playing in Germany"

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev's decision to skip the press conference in Halle may be motivated by the pressure he feels when competing in Germany. Following his opening-round exit at the 2023 BMW Open in Munich, the World No. 4 admitted that he felt "incredibly nervous" when competing in front of his home crowd.

"In the last few years, I've had a hard time coping with the pressure of playing in Germany. I'm incredibly nervous. I don't show anywhere near the level in the match that I show in training," Alexander Zverev said (via Süddeutsche Zeitung).

The German also disclosed that the pressure was self-imposed rather than external.

"When I'm nervous, I don't play so hard. I move slower. I play slower. That's a combination of things," he added. "I put the pressure on myself. It doesn't come from outside."

Alexander Zverev will be back in action at the Wimbledon Championships, continuing his quest for his maiden Grand Slam title. The German suffered a third-round exit at the grasscourt Major last year, losing to Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback