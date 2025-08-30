"Hope Ben Shelton & Novak Djokovic are ok" - Pam Shriver calls for major change in men's tennis after concerning scenes at US Open

Pam Shriver advocated for a major change in men's tennis following Ben Shelton's shoulder injury and Novak Djokovic's overall health concerns at the 2025 US Open. Shelton had to retire from his third-round match while the Serb powered through.

Ad

On Friday, August 29, Shelton took on Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2025 US Open. The American was in fine form this swing, and the home fans had pinned high hopes on him. He started strong and won the first set, but his experienced French opponent clawed back into the match, winning the second.

Shelton managed to win the third, but started feeling discomfort in his shoulder in the fourth set. He tried to power through, but after Mannarino won the set, the sixth seed, visibly emotional, retired.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Djokovic has been facing health and injury issues for years now. In his third-round clash against Cameron Norrie, the Serb was treated multiple times early in the match, seemingly for his back. However, as the game went on, he became more comfortable and managed a four-set win.

21-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Pam Shriver, was concerned for the men playing best-of-5 sets amid the gruelling schedule of modern tennis. She wrote on X:

Ad

"I understand the tradition of men playing 3 of 5 sets in majors, but given the way tennis is played now, the demands of more travel, more extreme heat & the depth in the game making early rounds more demanding, we need to have a shorter format. I hope Ben & Novak are ok."

Pam Shriver @PHShriver I understand the tradition of men playing 3 of 5 sets in majors, but given the way tennis is played now, the demands of more travel, more extreme heat & the depth in the game making early rounds more demanding, we need to have a shorter format. I hope Ben & Novak are ok.

Ad

The best-of-5 and best-of-3 debate is a longstanding one in tennis. While best-of-5 showcases endurance and drama, many argue that best-of-3 suits today's intense schedule and extreme conditions, reducing player fatigue and injuries.

What Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic said about the discomfort they faced during their US Open 3R matches

Ben Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

After his retirement against Adrian Mannarino at the US Open, Ben Shelton opened up about the difficulty of his decision, saying:

Ad

"Usually I'll play through anything and just find a way... And whether it's sickness or injury, if I can stay out there, I can stay out there. I’ve never felt anything like this before, so that was kind of tough, I guess the uncertainty."

After his match, Novak Djokovic admitted that he is more concerned about his physical condition now than ever before.

Ad

"Well, honestly I am concerned. You know, nowadays [I am] more concerned than I have ever been... Even though I really am meticulous with the care for my body and I put in a lot of hours on and off the court to make sure that my body is fit and recovered well."

Djokovic explained that despite being meticulous with his fitness and recovery, age has forced him to adjust his training approach.

Up next for the 24-time Grand Slam champion is a fourth-round battle against Jen-Lennard Struff. The German got the better of Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the third round. This will be the eighth battle on tour between Djokovic and Struff, with the Serb leading their head-to-head 7-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis