"Hope we can bring a bit of Emma Raducanu magic to Billie Jean King Cup" - Katie Boulter ahead of the finals 

Britain's No. 1 player Emma Raducanu announced her withdrawal from the Billie Jean King Cup finals last week as she is yet to recover from a recent wrist injury.

In her absence, 95th-ranked Harriet Dart will lead the team under the guidance of Anne Keothavong. Others to feature for Great Britain include Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and doubles players — Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls. The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 8-13 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

In four groups of three teams each, every nation will compete against the other two from its group. Britain will square off against Kazakhstan and Spain in round-robin matches.

Boulter has so far won seven out of eight singles matches in the event. Speaking ahead of the tournament, the 26-year-old weighed in on Raducanu missing out on playing in the finals. Boulter wished her well and stated that the youngster should prioritize her health.

"She’s a huge asset to our team and of course, we all wish her well," Boulter said. "Health is the priority and I hope she gets better. But it’s time for the girls to step up and I know they will. I have great belief in every single one of them. With a home crowd behind us, you never know what can happen."

Raducanu became the talk of the town when she scripted history at the 2021 US Open, winning the Grand Slam as a qualifier. Although she has struggled this season, the triumph seems to have motivated her compatriots. Boulter said that the team was hoping to repeat Raducanu's heroics in the upcoming tournament.

"We love an underdog. Let’s hope we can bring a bit of Emma Raducanu magic to Billie Jean King Cup. We have no pressure, we have nothing to lose at all. I think she’s changed everything. I think she’s given everyone a little glimmer of what it takes and also what can happen. I think everyone in the building is humming a little bit off that buzz. It gives them that hope that it can be them," she said.

Emma Raducanu announces the end of her season

The young Brit is currently ranked 76th

The year didn't go as planned for Emma Raducanu as she suffered multiple injuries and often changed her coaching staff. After withdrawing from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last week due to injury, the 19-year-old took to social media to officially end her season a couple of days ago.

"That’s it 22! On my own route, it’s all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour," Emma Raducanu tweeted.

Emma Raducanu

on my own route, it's all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour

