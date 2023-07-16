"Hope we get to play in US Open" - Novak Djokovic excited about possibility of big rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic is looking forward to his budding rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz and expressed his desire to face the Spaniard at the US Open later this year.

Four-time defending champion Djokovic went into the 2023 Wimbledon Champions final against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, July 16, with history in his sight. He was one win away from equalling two records: Roger Federer's eight titles at SW19 and Margaret Court's 24 Grand Slam titles.

However, it was not meant to be as Djokovic lost 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to Alcaraz in four hours and 42 minutes on Center Court, giving the young Spaniard his maiden Wimbledon title and only his second career Major.

At his post-match press conference, Djokovic hoped that this was the start of a big rivalry with Alcaraz. He further stated his desire to face the 20-year-old at the US Open this year.

"I would hope so [this is the beginning of a big rivalry], for my sake," he said with a smile. "He's going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don't know how long I'll be around."

"Let's see. It's been only three matches that we played against each other. Three really close matches. Two already this year in later stages of Grand Slams. I hope we get to play in US Open. Why not? I think it's good for the sport, 1 and 2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hours, five-set thriller. Couldn't be better for our sport in general, so why not?" he added.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other thrice on the tour to date, with the latter leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. They most recently played each other in the semifinals of the French Open this year, where Djokovic's 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win was aided by Alcaraz suffering from nervousness-induced cramps.

Their first meeting on the ATP Tour came in the 2022 Madrid Masters semifinals, where Alcaraz won 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5).

Novak Djokovic: "Credit to Carlos Alcaraz, amazing poise in the important moments"

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite the Wimbledon final not going his way, Novak Djokovic made special mention of Carlos Alcaraz and his composure in crucial moments to ensure he never lost control of the contest.

"Credit to Carlos. Amazing poise in the important moments. For someone of his age to handle the nerves like this, be playing attacking tennis, and to close out the match the way he did... I thought I returned very well that last game, but he was just coming up with some amazing, amazing shots," he said.

"Congratulations to him and to his team. What a tournament for him. What a match today to be part of. I hope, yeah, everyone enjoyed it," he added.

Djokovic also stated that Alcaraz's quick adaption to playing on grasscourts surprised just about everyone. He further praised the 20-year-old for his performance and stated that he deserves all the accolades coming his way.

"Grass, I must say he surprised me. He surprised everyone how quickly he adapted to grass this year. He hasn't had too many wins on grass in the last two years that he played. Obviously him coming from clay, having the kind of style that he has," he expressed.

"I must say the slices, the kind of chipping returns, the net play, it's very impressive. I didn't expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he's proven that he's the best player in the world, no doubt. He's playing some fantastic tennis on different surfaces and he deserves to be where he is," he added.

Alcaraz condemned Djokovic to just his second defeat in 81 Wimbledon matches to lift the title at SW19 and retain his World No. 1 ranking.

