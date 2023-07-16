Novak Djokovic breaking his racquet in a moment of frustration during the 2023 Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz led to a wide range of criticism from tennis fans on social media.

After taking the first set, the Serb lost the next two before taking the fourth to force a deciding set against Alcaraz. The fifth set, however, saw the World No. 1 take an early break of serve to go 2-1 up.

At the changeover after losing his serve, the 23-time Grand Slam champion smashed his racquet against the net post in anger, drawing a violation for unsportsmanlike conduct from the chair umpire as well.

Reacting to the incident, users on Twitter were very critical of the 36-year-old, with many claiming that his behavior was not befitting that of a champion.

"Thoughts and prayers to any tennis racquet in a 10 mile radius of Djokovic for the foreseeable," one fan wrote.

Sorcha Ní Nia @Luiseach thoughts and prayers to any tennis racquet in a 10 mile radius of Djokovic for the foreseeable

One fan took the opportunity to highlight the double standards for men and women, using the example of Serena Williams and the unfair amount of criticism she has been subjected to in the past for near identical offences.

"I hope we hear about Novak Djokovic breaking his racquet as much as we heard about Serena Williams," the fan wrote.

daniel ricciardo goat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @344prop i hope we hear about novak breaking his racquet as much as we heard about serena.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Martyn Waller @Martynw34 Some of his behaviour Djokovic like the intense racquet break in the early stages of 5th set are not befitting someone of his stature in the game imo and his true personality comes out #Wimbledon

Vikram Chandra @vikramchandra

But give the man a break - Alcaraz was breaking his winning streak. Yes, the breaking news is that #Djokovic broke his racquet in an emotional breakdown after losing a break point.But give the man a break - Alcaraz was breaking his winning streak.

Carole Bouchard 💜💛 @carole_bouchard Hmmm did he hurt himself while destroying that racquet?? Djokovic shaking and holding that right wrist. I mean…

Pete @peteturton85



Andrew castle: it’s fine it’s emotion, sign the post and auction it, it’s all good.



Someone whistles in crowd.



Andrew castle: WELL THATS JUST TOO MUCH.



#Wimbledon Djokovic smashes racquet against post.Andrew castle: it’s fine it’s emotion, sign the post and auction it, it’s all good.Someone whistles in crowd.Andrew castle: WELL THATS JUST TOO MUCH.

BBALLBREAKDOWN @bballbreakdown Why it's important to maintain composure - Djokovic loses this incredible point, smashes his racquet as hard as he can on the net support - and there's an indication he hurt his wrist in the process.

Carlos Alcaraz went on to win the fifth set thanks to the break, prevailing 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to lift his maiden title at SW19.

"A dream come true for me" - Carlos Alcaraz on winning maiden Wimbledon title with win over Novak Djokovic

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Speaking at the presentation ceremony following his win over Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcaraz was beaming with joy, stating that winning at SW19 had always been a dream for him.

The World No. 1 further added that he had not expected to have reached the stage so soon and thanked his team for putting in the work behind the scenes to help make it possible for him.

“It’s a dream come true for me. It's great to win. But even if I will have lost, I could be really proud of myself. In this amazing run, making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport. For me, it's incredible,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

“As I said this dream come true to be able to play in this stages. I didn’t expect to reach these kinds of situations really fast. I'm really really proud of my myself. Really proud of the team that I have. The work we put every every day to be able to live this dream,” he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis