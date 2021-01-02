Hope Roger Federer never retires but would like to defeat him before he does: Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman recently revealed that he dreams of defeating Roger Federer before the 39-year-old eventually calls it a day. The Argentine was effusive in his admiration towards Roger Federer, remarking that he hopes the Swiss never retires.

During a recent interview with Diario Ole, Diego Schwartzman was asked to name a top player he wishes to defeat, given that registered his maiden win against Rafael Nadal in 2020. The World No. 9 was presented with Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev as options, but he went with Roger Federer.

Schwartzman believes that Federer’s time on tour is fast running out considering his age, and so defeating the Swiss is high on his list of wishes.

"Well, Federer, who grows (older) more every year and I would not like him to retire,” Schwartzman said. “I hope he never does and (I have) not been able to win. At least I would love to take that one with me.”

Diego Schwartzman at the ATP Finals

Diego Schwartzman also revealed his desire to do well at the ATP Finals someday. The Argentine took part in the event for the first time in 2020 but failed to register a single win in the group stage, which wasn't surprising given that his game isn't very effective in indoor conditions.

However, Schwartzman maintains a strong desire to return to the event in the future and fare better than what he did the first time.

“And with respect to another, something specific,” Schwartzman added. “Win a match at the Masters and be more competitive in that tournament if I have to.”

Diego Schwartzman's record against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic doesn't make for pretty reading

Diego Schwartzman has never defeated Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic

Diego Schwartzman has faced Roger Federer four times on the tour so far, and has lost every single time. In fact, Federer has lost a mere two sets to the Argentine.

The last time the duo locked horns was at the Shanghai Masters in 2017, with Federer winning in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-4.

Roger Federer has faced Diego Schwartzman twice on clay, but hasn’t been troubled by the Argentine even on his favorite surface. The 39-year-old defeated Schwartzman at the 2014 French Open and the 2015 Istanbul Open.

Diego Schwartzman hasn't fared much better against Rafael Nadal, but can boast of having defeated the Spaniard at least once. After nine consecutive losses against Nadal, Schwartzman finally beat the 13-time French Open champion at the 2020 Rome Masters.

The victory came when Schwartzman was arguably enjoying the best form of his career. He made the final of the Rome event and then went on to make the last four at Roland Garros - where Nadal restored normal service.

Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman have played six times so far, with the Serb winning all six of the encounters. The closest Schwartzman came to defeating Djokovic was at the 2017 French Open, where he led the Serb by two sets to one but eventually lost in five sets.