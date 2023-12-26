"Hopefully I can do as well as I did last year" - Novak Djokovic in high spirits and motivated for Australian Open 2024 as he eyes 25th Grand Slam

As the 2024 edition of the Australian Open approaches, Novak Djokovic is in high spirits and motivated to clinch the title for the 11th time. The Serb is the defending champion, securing victory in the 2023 edition by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

During an interview with Eurosport on Tuesday, posted on X (formerly Twitter), the 24-time Grand Slam winner said that each win at the Australian Open boosts his confidence.

“The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam, so each time you win additionally, you feel your confidence grows. Every year when I come back, I relive the memories from the previous years,” Djokovic said. (0:30 - end)

Djokovic also mentioned his fondness for playing at the Rod Laver Arena, expressing hope that he would be able to perform as well as last year.

“I just love playing in the Australian Open and Rod Laver Arena – it's my favorite court. Hopefully, I can do as well as I did last year. Throughout my career, I've had a lot of success and hopefully that can keep going,” he said.

Having won the Australian Open in January 2023, Djokovic went on to win the French Open in June and the US Open in September. The only Grand Slam he didn't win was the Wimbledon Championships, losing to 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Novak Djokovic: “I'm still feeling very good in my own body at this age”

In the same interview with Eurosport, Novak Djokovic also spoke about how despite his body and his age, he has managed to have one of his best seasons.

Novak Djokovic has been on the ATP tour since 2003. He turned 36 on May 22, 2023, but age hasn't slowed him down from winning more trophies.

During the 2023 season, Novak Djokovic won seven ATP titles and finished the season as World No.1. It was the eighth time he finished a season as World No.1, having spent 405 weeks in that position.

“I'm still trying to push as long as I can, win Grand Slams, and be a contender for a top sport in the world. Trying to make more history of the sport – that's the drive, that's the motivation. I'm still feeling very good in my own body at this age, playing one of the best seasons that I had in my career in 2023, so I'm gonna keep going and see how far it gets me,” Djokovic said. (begining - 0:30)

