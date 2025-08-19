  • home icon
  "Hopefully I'm going to make it to the flight" - Iga Swiatek gets real about her race against time to play US Open mixed doubles after Cincinnati win

"Hopefully I'm going to make it to the flight" - Iga Swiatek gets real about her race against time to play US Open mixed doubles after Cincinnati win

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 19, 2025 03:33 GMT
Iga Swiatek at a 2025 Cincinnati Open press conference (left), Swiatek celebrates her women
Iga Swiatek at a 2025 Cincinnati Open press conference (left), Swiatek celebrates her women's singles title triumph at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (right), Sources: Getty

Iga Swiatek had very little time to celebrate her women's singles title triumph at the 2025 Cincinnati Open as the Pole had a flight to catch for New York, where she will team up with Casper Ruud to play in the US Open's revamped mixed doubles event. The Pole briefly touched on the short turnaround after clinching the Cincinnati title for the first time in her career.

On Monday, August 18, the former No. 1 and six-time Major champion locked horns with Jasmine Paolini in this year's Cincinnati Open's women's singles final. The Pole registered a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 win over the Italian. The victory helped the 24-year-old to her second title this year, with the first one having come at the Wimbledon Championships.

After completing her post-match, on-court formalities, Iga Swiatek joined the Tennis Channel desk for a brief chat. Here, she was asked what it means to her to head into the 2025 US Open on the back of her resounding success in Cincinnati. In response, the Pole seemed to downplay her title triumph at the WTA 1000 event, suggesting that she needs to "reset" and start from scratch again at Flushing Meadows.

"It (Cincinnati Open title) means a lot, but honestly I'm kind of used to having both scenarios because I had some great tournaments before Roland Garros for example, or before Australia, but then you know, you kind of need to reset and focus on another one anyway, like, you start from the beginning," Swiatek said.
She added:

'It's a long tournament, a Grand Slam, so, for sure you need to use that confidence and the experience you get from the previous one, but I don't know how the (US Open) surface is."

The Pole, who became World No. 2 courtesy her Cincinnati Open heroics, went on to speak up about swiftly moving on to the US Open for her mixed doubles campaign alongside ATP star Casper Ruud.

"You need to kind of adjust from the beginning anyway. So, I'm excited to go today and play tomorrow. The schedule is tight. Hopefully I'm going to make it to the flight," Swiatek concluded.
Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud to begin US Open 2025 mixed doubles campaign with 1R clash against home favorites; Pole's singles seeding in New York gets boost with Cincinnati success

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Source: Getty)
Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Source: Getty)

The all-American duo of Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe awaits Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the first round of mixed doubles action at the 2025 US Open. The Pole and the Norwegian, the No. 3 seeds in the mixed doubles draw, are likely to face not just Keys and Tiafoe, but also the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, who will be vociferously backing the Americans.

If Swiatek and Ruud manage to get the better of Keys and Tiafoe, they will progress to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the match between Naomi Osaka-Gael Monfils and Caty McNally-Lorenzo Musetti.

On the singles front, Iga Swiatek is set to be seeded No. 2 at the US Open thanks to her title triumph at the Cincinnati Open. This means the Pole can only face top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at Flushing Meadows if both players reach the women's singles final.

Sudipto Pati

