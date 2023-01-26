"Hope someone from his team shows this"- Fans bring back video of Tommy Paul avoiding handshake with Novak Djokovic ahead of Australian Open SF

Tennis fans brought back a video of Tommy Paul purposefully not shaking hands with Novak Djokovic at last year's Laver Cup ahead of their clash at the 2023 Australian Open.

The two players will lock horns for the very first time in their semifinal at Melbourne Park on Friday, January 27. Djokovic has been sublime in Australia so far, having dropped just one set all tournament. The Serb booked his place in the final four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Paul has also enjoyed a dream run, reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal by beating compatriot Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Meanwhile, fans have been talking about a video involving Djokovic and Paul during the 2022 Laver Cup. In the video, the Serb — who represented Team Europe — beat Team World's Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3 during Day 2 of the exhibition tournament.

After the match, he went to shake hands with his opponents, greeting the likes of captain John McEnroe, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime. However, Paul could be seen turning his back when the Serb went to shake hands with Fritz and Tiafoe.

Several fans gave their two cents on the incident, with one expressing his desire for Djokovic to be shown the video before his semifinal against Paul, hoping that it would make him even more determined against the American on Friday.

"Tommy Paul intentionally avoided shaking hands with Novak after laver cup match. Hope someone from his team shows this video to him just before the SF," the fan's tweet read.

One fan stated that the video spoke a lot about Tommy Paul's character.

"Paul looked like pretty nice guy but this video says a lot about his character, well either way Novak is the man and champion and that is what's important and going to be remembered," the fan's tweet read.

Another user slammed Paul and called him a "pathetic loser" for the incident.

"There’s another video that shows this in a much more obvious manner. This Tommy is a complete joke, instead of taking an opportunity to shake hands with greatness he spins around to play with his hat. Pathetic loser," the fan's tweet read.

"It's going to be a challenging match" - Tommy Paul on his upcoming match against Novak Djokovic

Tommy Paul after his victory over Ben Shelton

Speaking in his post-match press conference after booking his spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open, Tommy Paul revealed that he met Novak Djokovic in the locker room after his victory over Ben Shelton and that he congratulated him on the win.

As for the match against him, Paul expected it to be very challenging, while at the same time promising fans that he will try to play his best against the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

"I saw him in the locker room after I finished my match. He said, Congrats. Not too much. I think we have practiced before. I mean, I'm sure we practiced before," Paul said.

"But, yeah, we never played a match against each other. Obviously he's pretty comfortable here in Australia. It's going to be a challenging match. But I'm playing some of my best tennis, so it's a good time," he added.

