"Hopefully he will do the same or better, but it would be nice if we left him like Carlitos" - Paula Badosa on Carlos Alcaraz's comparison with Rafael Nadal

WTA No. 3 Paula Badosa reckons her compatriot Carlos Alcaraz shouldn't be burdened with Rafael Nadal comparisons that could hinder his development.

Alcaraz, 19, has had a blistering campaign this year. He has won 28 of his 31 matches, racking up a tour-leading four titles, including two at Masters 1000 tournaments.

During his victorious Madrid campaign a week ago, Alcaraz became the first player to beat Nadal and Novak Djokovic in back-to-back matches at a claycourt tournament. In the process, the ATP World No. 6 became the youngest player since Nadal (2005) to win multiple Masters 1000 titles.

However, in an interview with Marca, Badosa said that Alcaraz needs to be allowed to become himself. He could turn out to be a better player than Nadal.

"He is going to be a great athlete, a new figure in our country. It is Carlos Alcaraz, and it is only going to be him, let's not try to look similar to what we have with Rafa. Hopefully he will do the same or better; it would be a joy for Spanish sport, but it would be nice if we left him like Carlitos," she said.

How do Carlos Alcaraz's achievements match with a young Rafael Nadal's?

Carlos Alcaraz (right) beat Nadal in the Madrid quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz's early exploits bear a lot of similarities with a young Rafael Nadal's nearly two decades ago.

In 2005, Nadal produced the best ATP campaign by a teenager, going 79-10 on the year and winning a stunning 11 titles, including four Masters 1000 and a Grand Slam. During that year, he broke into the top 10 by triumphing in Barcelona.

Exactly 17 years later, on the same day, Alcaraz entered the ATP top 10 by winning his third title of the year in Barcelona. That made the 19-year-old Alcaraz the youngest player to do so since a 18-year-old Nadal in 2005.

Two weeks later in Madrid, Alcaraz beat his illustrious compatriot for the first time in three meetings en route to winning the title. He backed that up with wins over Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to become the youngest winner in Madrid history. In the process, he also became the first player in 32 years to beat three top-five players in the same tournament.

By reaching 18-year-old @AlcarazCarlos03 improves to 3-0 vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas with @BCNOpenBS QF win.By reaching #BCNOpenBS SF, Alcaraz will break into Top 10 on 25 April. He will be youngest player to enter Top 10 since @RafaelNadal , 18, on 25 April 2005 (following 1st Barcelona title).

Alcaraz's early exploits have made him one of the favorites for the Roland Garros title. After making an inspired run to the US Open quarterfinals last year, the 19-year-old could be ready to breach the bastion of 13-time winner Nadal in the French capital

