"Hopefully they will bring me luck again" - Novak Djokovic hoping to delight parents on their first trip to Australian Open since maiden title in 2008

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his parents Srdjan and Dijana after beating Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday. The 21-time Major champion hopes that his parent's presence at the tournament will bring him luck.

The Serb's parents are currently on their first trip to the Australian Open since 2008 when they watched their son beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to lift his first Grand Slam. They have traveled Down Under this year to give their son much-needed moral support as he looks to match Rafael Nadal's all-time Grand Slam tally.

Their support would also likely help him overcome his visa fiasco from 2022, which saw the 35-year-old getting deported from the country before the Grand Slam began.

As such, the former World No. 1 wasted no time in acknowledging their presence and support after securing his win over Carballes Baena.

"My parents, they were here in 2008 when I first won; hopefully they will bring me luck again," Novak Djokovic said during his on-court interview.

He further expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the fans who stayed up late to watch him complete his win over the Spaniard, and also for giving him a rousing reception on his return to the Australian Open. Djokovic also stated that the Rod Laver Arena is the "most special court" of his life.

"Unbelievable atmosphere, thank you so much for staying this late everybody and also thank you for giving me such welcome and reception I could only dream of. I really feel very happy that I'm back in Australia and I'm back here on the court where I had the biggest success in my career," the Serb said.

"Definitely this court is the most special court in my life, couldn't ask for a better start to the tournament, so thank you for your support - I appreciate it," he added.

The nine-time champion will return to Australian Open action next on Thursday when he fights for a place in the third round.

Who will Novak Djokovic face in the second round of the Australian Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic celebrates a point at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic is into the second round of the Australian Open for the 16th time in 18 attempts. He has only fallen once previously at this stage -- when he lost to Denis Istomin in 2017.

The Serb will next face the winner of the match between Hugo Dellien and Enzo Couacaud. The 21-time Major champion holds a 1-0 head-to-head advantage against Dellien, having beaten the Bolivian at the Tokyo Olympics. He is yet to face World No. 191 Couacaud on tour.

