"Hoping for the best" - Caroline Wozniacki buckles up for lengthy flight with kids Olivia & James ahead of ASB Classic 2024

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki is all geared up for a long flight to New Zealand with her children Olivia and James, where she will kick off her 2024 season at the ASB Classic.

Wozniacki returned to professional tennis this year after retiring from the sport in 2020. Her first tournament after the prolonged hiatus was the Canadian Open, where she faced a second-round exit. She then competed at Cincinnati, where she was eliminated in the opening round. It was followed by a fourth-round appearance at the US Open.

Via a video message on Instagram in September, the Dane confirmed her participation in the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland, which will take place from January 1 to 13. She also expressed her excitement about her children's first-time visit to the country.

Caroline Wozniacki, her two-year-old daughter Olivia, and her one-year-old son James are now all set to endure a 16-hour flight to New Zealand. The former Australian Open champion took to Instagram stories to share a photo of her daughter sitting at the flight seat, writing:

"16 hour flight with 2 kiddos is about to begin. Hoping for the best."

Caroline Wozniacki via Instagram stories

Wozniacki will be joined by the likes of Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina and Amanda Anisimova, among others in Auckland. The 33-year-old has received a wild card and will look to win the tournament for the first time in her career, having reached the final in 2015 and 2018.

Caroline Wozniacki saddened by the impact of Israel-Palestine conflict on 'innocent children'

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at the 2023 US Open

Israel and Palestine have a long and controversial history dating back to the 19th and early 20th centuries. Israel witnessed one of the deadliest attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza two months back. More than 20,674 people have been killed and 54,536 are injured.

The complex situation in Israel created a sharp schism in public opinion. Some condemned the terrorist attack, while others criticized the country's actions toward Palestine. What is clear, however, is that innocent people and children are suffering for no apparent reason.

In light of this, Wozniacki posted a photo of herself on Instagram hugging her son James, saddened by the brutality against 'innocent children' in the Asian country. She wrote in the caption:

"After seeing what's happening in Israel and all the innocent children being taken away from their families, tortured and killed, I am squeezing mine extra hard today."

Caroline Wozniacki via Instagram stories