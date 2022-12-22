How did Anna Kournikova make her money? Know her net worth, endorsements and more

Anna Kournikova is a former Russian professional tennis player, who made her professional debut in 1995. She is one of the most well-known tennis players in the world despite never having a singles title to her name. She reached her career-high singles ranking of World No. 8 in 2000.

The 41-year-old excelled in doubles, where she twice won the Australian Open (1999 and 2002) and was also once ranked World No. 1. Kournikova retired from professional tennis at the age of 21 in 2003 owing to severe back and spinal problems.

What is Anna Kournikova’s net worth?

Anna Kournikova pictured during the 2010 Wimbledon Championships

Anna Kournikova's net worth is estimated to be approximately $50 million, with 90 percent of it generated off the tennis court. She won a total of $3,584,662 (less than $4 million) in prize money won in her tennis career.

She was one of the most sought-after women for sponsors across the world during her career. She was even referred to as the "Spice Girls of Tennis".

She currently resides in Miami Beach, Florida in a house that's reportedly worth around $20 million. Since her retirement, she has continued to undertake promotions and other fashion-related work.

Where is Anna Kournikova today?

Kournikova has been in a relationship with singer Enrique Iglesias since 2001. They first met when she appeared in his "Escape" music video.

The couple now resides with their three children, twins Nicholas and Lucy born in December 2017 and a daughter born in January 2020, on a private island in Miami, Florida. She became an American citizen in 2010, according to various reports.

How did Anna Kournikova make her money?

Anna Kournikova pictured during the 2010 U.S. Open

Anna Kournikova was highly popular during her career and made the majority of her money through endorsements. As early as the age of 15, she was sought after by marketers, with German multinational sportswear manufacturer Adidas sponsoring her.

She received her first significant endorsement in 2000 when Australian women's lingerie brand Berlei chose her to be their ambassador. In the same year, she made her debut in the Jim Carrey-starring film 'Me, Myself, and Irene', directed by the Farrelly brothers.

The 41-year-old has been featured in several magazines, like the 2004 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and others like FHM and Maxim. Her commercial success prompted tournament organisers to schedule her matches on show courts despite her ranking dictating otherwise.

She was recognized as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in 1998 by People Magazine. She made an appearance on NBC's "The Biggest Loser" in 2010, where she guided competitors through a tennis-related exercise challenge. In season 12, she came on as a regular celebrity trainer for the programme.

Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias reportedly received $4.85 million for the sale of their Sunset Island house in 2018. Even after her retirement, she remains a popular celebrity icon.

