Coming into the 2023 French Open, Petra Kvitova had played just a solitary match on clay in the season. Practice on the red dirt also only came intermittently as she found herself battling a foot injury.

An inflammation on the right foot, close to the Achilies to be precise, had severely hampered her movement — and became a significant factor in her 6-3, 6-2 loss against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the opening round at the French Open.

Following her match, Kvitova spoke about the injury in detail. The Czech appeared to have been dealing with the same on and off for years. An artificial intelligence-powered scan confirmed its reoccurrence days before the claycourt Slam.

As per reports in the Czech media, Petra Kvitova was one of the first people to undergo the magnetic resonance examination on a new machine equipped with advanced image processing at the Pavel Kolar-headed Center for Exercise Medicine in Waltrovka, Prague.

Speaking of the scan and its significance, Kolar mentioned 'fast and clear imaging' were key in correctly diagnosing the two-time Wimbledon champion's injury.

"Fast and clear imaging technology is a prerequisite for accurate diagnosis, which is the basis for further treatment," Pavel Kolar said.

Alese Vesely, the chief executive officer of Sazka, KKCG Group, which was involved in the purchase of the device, stated the purchase came as a part of continued efforts to provide the best medicare and support to athletes from the Czech Republic.

"As part of our support for Czech sports, we also think about health. That's why I'm very happy that this unique magnetic resonance now also helps current and former athletes," Alese Vesely said.

"There was now a bigger inflammation" - Petra Kvitova on battling injury in lead-up to French Open

Petra Kvitova in action at the 2023 French Open.

Addressing the foot injury herself, Petra Kvitova mentioned the inflammation on the right foot was much more severe than some of the other recent instances. The same, she said worsened during her Miami Open run, given that decided to push through the pain.

Kvitova revealed that the injury kept her from training for the French Open before expressing concern about it resurfacing in the coming weeks.

"There was now a bigger inflammation, the longer I put myself in a heap," Petra Kvitova said. "I didn't even train properly before Paris. I couldn't run or play tennis. I was just practicing. Actually, I never know when it might happen to me again."

Petra Kvitova is scheduled to play at the WTA 500 event in Berlin next. She will hopeful of rediscovering the form that saw her surge to a 30th career title in Miami earlier this year.

