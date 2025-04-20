How Aryna Sabalenka made the chair umpire angry with bold gesture after disagreement in Stuttgart QF

Aryna Sabalenka had a controversial run-in with the chair umpire during her quarterfinal clash at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The World No. 1 disclosed that her bold gesture after a disagreement over a disputed line call had caused the umpire to become angry with her.

Sabalenka locked horns with Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event. The Belarusian delivered a stellar performance to claim a 6-4, 6-1 victory, booking her place in the semifinals and taking a step closer to winning her maiden title at the tournament.

Despite the straightforward scoreline, the match had a controversial moment in the first set when Aryna Sabalenka disagreed with chair umpire Miriam Bley after her shot was called out while she was facing break point. After Elise Mertens took a medical timeout while leading 4-3, the World No. 1 asked the umpire to check the mark from the last game. However, Bley refused Sabalenka's request.

In a bold move after the disagreement, Sabalenka took a picture of the mark as proof that her shot had landed in. The umpire then gave the Belarusian a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct over the gesture.

The three-time Grand Slam champion addressed the contentious moment during her on-court interview, disclosing that Miriam Bley was likely "pissed" over the photograph, judging by the strong handshake she had offered her after the match. Sabalenka also shared that she hadn't squeezed the umpire's hand in return because she had no interest in playing such games.

"I felt the referee was pissed by the picture I took. When I gave her a handshake, there was a very interesting look and a very strong handshake. Never had it before," Sabalenka said. "No, it's OK. Why would I play this game with someone like her? It's OK."

Aryna Sabalenka elaborated on the controversy in her post-match press conference.

"You cannot make these kind of mistakes" - Aryna Sabalenka on chair umpire's crucial error in Stuttgart QF

Aryna Sabalenka - Source: Getty

During her press conference, Aryna Sabalenka addressed the picture and explained that the disputed shot had definitely landed in. The World No. 1 pointed out that she was usually very respectful with officials, as she acknowledged that everyone made mistakes.

However, Sabalenka argued that if umpires made such crucial errors, they should also have the "guts" to admit their mistakes and change their calls.

"Yeah, it was definitely in. I understand. I mean, everyone can make mistakes and I'm not the one who is going to be complaining with the referee. I'm usually quite respectful," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"But I think you cannot make these kind of mistakes. I think you have to, if you make the mistake, I think you have to have guts to admit it and make a call. I guess not everyone have the guts to do that, but it's okay," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart after the Italian's stellar 6-4, 6-3 win over Coco Gauff. The World No. 1 enjoys a 4-2 lead in her head-to-head record against Paolini, including a 6-2, 6-2 triumph in their most recent encounter in the semifinals of the 2025 Miami Open.

