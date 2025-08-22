"How do you break a record for something you've never done before?" - Fans react as US Open celebrates controversial mixed doubles event milestone

The controversially revamped mixed doubles competition at the 2025 US Open, which has come to its conclusion, was certainly effective in drawing the attention of fans attending the tournament in person and those following it from afar. However, the hardcourt Major's intent of proving the revamp's success irked several tennis fans.On Thursday, August 21, the US Open, via social media, celebrated the 78,000 fans that filled up the Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, spanning the two days of mixed doubles action this year. The post featured a picture confirming the number of fans and also the following in-picture caption specific to the Arthur Ashe Stadium:&quot;Two-day sellout in Arthur Ashe Stadium&quot;The written caption read:&quot;Fans break records at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship&quot;Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) objected to the post, with one questioning how the US Open can make a 'breaking records' claim when the 2025 edition of the hardcourt Major marked the first time the mixed doubles competition was played in the controversially revamped format. The fan also blasted the tournament for not including more doubles specialists in the draw.&quot;How do you break a record for something you've never done before? 🤣 It's comical the over selling the USO is doing surrounding this whole thing. I'm sure the doubles specialists WOULD LOVE 10% of this attention seeking 💩 for their matches in the actual doubles draws,&quot; the fan wrote.&quot;Sellout is the perfect word,&quot; another sarcastically chimed in.&quot;Does not matter, bring in more actual mixed doubles players next year,&quot; one urged.&quot;The best matches were with Sara (Errani), Andrea (Vavassori), Jess (Jessica Pegula) and Chris Harrison because they know how to play doubles. It's not a good idea having singles players teaming up for the tennis doubles. Didn't you see how much better Sara and Andrea were? But they had a good payday. Just not again,&quot; added another.&quot;We know you're trying to make a statement by showing off those numbers but the thing is you are preventing tennis players from making a living and that is wrong. Fix your format, you can have singles players and also doubles specialists,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.&quot;Money grabber, that's all it was. Bring back those who can play mixed and play sets instead of kiddies tennis!,&quot; one demanded.&quot;Doubles is a great product&quot;, &quot;This one is also for all doubles players that couldn't play&quot; - Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani after successful US Open title defenseFrom left to right: Casper Ruud, Iga Swiatek, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori after the conclusion of the 2025 US Open mixed doubles competition (Source: Getty)Ironically, despite the US Open's attempt to light up the mixed doubles event this year by pairing primarily singles players, it was doubles specialists Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani from Italy who triumphed once again at Flushing Meadows. The Italians, despite being reigning champions of the category ahead of the hardcourt Major, were bizarrely excluded from the draw initially. However, they later received a wildcard entry, and ultimately defeated singles specialists Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek in the final.While delivering their respective post-final speeches, Vavassori and Errani spoke up defiantly for doubles tennis and the players who specialize in the category.&quot;I have to say that we showed today that doubles is a great product. I think it was amazing to play on this court with so many people and I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for the atmosphere,&quot; Vavassori said.&quot;I think this one is also for all the doubles players that couldn’t play this tournament,&quot; Errani said. &quot;I think this one is also for them,&quot; Errani added.The US Open is yet to confirm if it will stick to the revamped mixed doubles competition at next year's edition.