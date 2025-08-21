Sara Errani successfully defended her mixed doubles title at the 2025 US Open alongside Andrea Vavassori. After the match, the Italian dedicated her victory to all the doubles specialists who missed out competing at Flushing Meadows in mixed doubles due to the special nature of the fast-tracked tournament, which comprises top singles stars.The US Open organizers opted to change from the conventional approach and shifted the fixtures to the first week of the tournament so that they could feature top tennis stalwarts in this event. The draw was heavily tilted to top singles stars, leading to several doubles specialists missing out on making the final cut.&quot;I think this one is for all the doubles players that couldn’t play this tournament. I think this one is also for them,&quot; Errani said.Earlier, Sara Errani's doubles partner, Andrea Vavassori, echoed similar sentiments moments after reaching the US Open mixed doubles final. Given that they are the only true doubles specialists, Vavassori was asked if they represent the doubles community. He replied:“Yeah. We are on a mission.”The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetterLINKAndrea Vavassori &amp;amp;amp; Sara Errani after reaching U.S. Open mixed doubles final “You guys are the only true mixed doubles team in the draw. Do you feel like you’re not only playing for yourselves, but for all the doubles players on the tour?” Andrea: “Yeah. We are on a mission.”Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori went past some elite opponents, and in the finals, they defeated Iga Świątek and Casper Ruud to defend their US Open mixed doubles title. They secured a thrilling 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 victory and $1 million in prize money.Sara Errani's doubles partner Andrea Vavassori vouches for the marketing of doubles playersSara Errani's doubles partner, Andrea Vavassori, threw light on the downside of the sport. Often, singles players take away all the spotlight, leaving the US Open organizers to explore such an option in the first place. After winning the mixed doubles title, he said:“We showed today that doubles is a great product. I think in the future we need more marketing and visibility. I think this product is something that can also work in the future. It was amazing to play on this court with so many people. I have to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for the atmosphere.”The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetterLINKAndrea Vavassori after beating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in US Open mixed doubles final with Sara Errani: “We showed today that doubles is a great product. I think in the future we need more marketing and visibility. I think this product is something that can also work in theVavassori and Errani's victory highlights that while the singles players might be the sport's best players, the coordination needed differs. It remains to be seen if the US Open will continue to arrange such special mixed doubles events or if it will go back to conventional ways.