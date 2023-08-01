Andy Murray's mother, Judy, has shared a hilarious reaction to Frances Tiafoe startling the Brit after crashing his interview ahead of their respective tournament openers at the 2023 Citi Open.

While attending his media duties for the ATP 500 event, Murray engaged in a conversation with Tennis TV on Sunday, July 30. Unbeknownst to the three-time Grand Slam champion, Tiafoe sneaked up behind him and stared at him while he continued his conversation.

The American eventually interrupted the interview, drawing a startled reaction from the Brit.

"Oh my god. There he [Tiafoe] is. How long was he there for?," Murray said.

Murray was shocked to learn that Tiafoe had been standing behind him for a while and joked about the interviewer's inability to contain her amusement at the World No. 10's unexpected presence.

"Oh really?! I didn't even feel him. I thought you were laughing to my answer. I was like, 'That's a bit rude,'" he told the interviewer.

Upon coming across a clip of the incident on social media, Andy Murray's mother, Judy, poked fun at her son for being unaware of the American's presence.

"How can you not feel Big Foe breathing down your neck?" she tweeted.

"I'm surprised that my game is still able to match up and compete with the best players" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023

In an exclusive interview with the ATP Tour, Andy Murray expressed astonishment at his ability to compete with the best players in the sport despite the significant physical challenge he faced.

"I'm surprised by that sometimes, because I know how difficult it is for me physically now. That my game is still able to match up and compete with the best players, yeah, I'm surprised by it," Andy Murray said.

The 36-year-old also reflected on his closely contested five-set defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and admitted to feeling disappointed with his campaign at SW19.

"But obviously when you play in the major competitions, they are the ones that ultimately you want to perform well in and that you will get judged on and at Wimbledon, it really wasn't like I played a really bad match against Tsitsipas. So when I reflect on that tournament, I'm disappointed with the result," Murray added.

However, the former World No. 1 took comfort in his ability to compete against the best players in the world, disclosing that he would have had to reassess his career had he suffered an entirely one-sided defeat.

"But there's still signs for me there that from a tennis perspective I can still compete and win against the top players in the world, even though I lost that match. If I'd gone out and lost 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, I played terribly and lost comfortably, the stage of my career that I'm at, maybe I’d start to look at things a bit differently," he concluded.