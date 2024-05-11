"How can someone not like Novak Djokovic?"; "PR working overtime" - Fans react to Serb's hilarious response after bottle accident at Italian Open

Novak Djokovic's hilarious response after the bottle accident at the Italian Open by wearing a helmet had fans excited. Some said that it is impossible for someone not to like him, while others stated that his PR team is working overtime to build his image.

Djokovic was hit by an aluminum bottle on his head when he was signing autographs after his straight-set win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in the opening round of the Italian Open in Rome on Friday. He instantly held his head and fell on his knees. The Serb needed medical attention after the incident.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion wore a bicycle helmet on Saturday and signed autographs for fans with a smile. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the World No. 1 said that he was not willing to take any chances during the weekend.

"Nole's PR (public relations) working overtime," another fan commented.

"How can someone not like @DjokerNole. Theman is pure gem on and off the court," a fan posted on X.

Fans said that Novak Djokovic has a great sense of humor and wondered why people hated him.

"Legend with a great sense of humor," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"He has a lot more humour than his conspiracy theories prone fans," a fan said.

"Don't understand people who hate this man," another fan said.

"This would be funny if he didnt exaggerate the incident by acting like he was hit by a rock," a fan said.

"What a great sense of humor he has," a fan commented.

"Thats a good one Nole …. Yesterday was over drama , its good to break the ice a bit," another fan said.

"This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack" - Novak Djokovic on the bottle incident

Novak Djokovic signs autographs during a practice session ahead of the Italian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic said that his injury from an aluminum bottle that fell on his head from the backpack of a spectator who leaned over to get his autograph was an accident. He also said that he was doing well and was taking rest.

"Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday," Djokovic posted on X.

Novak Djokovic had a bump on his head and was checked by doctors, organizers of the Italian Open said. He did not hold his usual post-match press conference after the incident.

The Serb had a bit of blood on his head but did not require stitches, Italian Tennis Federation spokesman Alessandro Catapano said.

