"How do you not come down? That's a joke" - Tennis world stunned by umpire denying mark inspection during Tiafoe-Zverev French Open clash 

The tennis world was stunned by a chair umpire's refusal to inspect a mark on the playing surface, following a disputed line call in the 2023 French Open clash between Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev.

Tiafoe squared off against Zverev in the third round at Roland Garros on Saturday, June 3. After clinching the first set, the American served at 3-5 in the second set tiebreak when a return shot from Zverev bounced off near the baseline.

Sticking to the line judge's call, the chair umpire rewarded the point to Zverev. He then denied Tiafoe's request to inspect the ball mark on the surface. The call proved vital in the match as the American eventually lost 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 7-6(5).

Taking to social media, the tennis world expressed annoyance with the chair umpire for his impetuous decision. Leading tennis journalist Nick McCarvel stated that it was a "joke" of an act from the umpire not to have come down for a check.

"How do you not come down? That's a joke. Frances Tiafoe furious w/ Arnaud Gabas (chair umpire) for not coming to check a Zverev mark, which TV replay shows was long* (*insert Hawkeye-on-clay caveat)," his tweet read.

Former tennis player Mardy Fish joked that players should be given the freedom to call the score themselves and that the umpires should be removed.

"How does the chair umpire not come down to check the mark? The players can call the score on their own if they have to," he wrote.

Former tennis player Mardy Fish joked that players should be given the freedom to call the score themselves and that the umpires should be removed.

"How does the chair umpire not come down to check the mark? The players can call the score on their own if they have to," he wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to the incident:

Ethan Shibutani @EShibutani Tiafoe getting absolutely jobbed by this chair umpire on line calls

Kevin Renshaw @kevren22 @MardyFish This set alone should be enough to convince @rolandgarros to implement Hawkeye. Tiafoe lost two huge points from chair umpire errors that an electronic system could have called instantly.

rmschloss @rmschloss There is zero excuse for the chair umpire not to off his chair and check the mark in a TIEBREAKER! Tiafoe got screwed.

Scott Miller @SwoopScottM @MardyFish Lack of accountability for officiating in sports is super frustrating. You flew to Paris to chair a match, and your not going to walk 20 feet and do your job? That's poor form.

TeamUSATracker 🇺🇸 @TeamUSATracker this chair umpire has just proven he is very anti Tiafoe

Jimmy @Racquettechie Can't recall seeing chair umpires refusing to get down out of their chairs to check a mark on the clay prior to this @RolandGarros. It may have happened before, but regardless, its a bad look, and it's just not that hard to get down and have a look.

Victoria Azarenka livid with "useless" chair umpire at French Open

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 French Open

The Tiafoe-Zverev incident is not the first time that chair umpires have found themselves in hot water at the 2023 French Open.

During her opening match against Bianca Andreescu at the Grand Slam event, Victoria Azarenka called the umpire "useless" over a controversial line call during the third game of the first set. The Belarusian didn't hold back as she even accused the official of making fake ball marks with his fingers.

"You make marks with your finger! We need electronic line-calling because you guys are useless here! You're useless here," she stated.

Azarenka went on to lose the match 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, putting an early end to her French Open campaign.

The electronic line-calling system is yet to be put into effect in clay court tournaments. While the ATP has confirmed its usage from 2025, the WTA is yet to decide on the matter.

