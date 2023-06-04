"How the f**k does this guy stay on TV?" - John McEnroe's commentary during French Open draws ire from tennis fans

American tennis legend John McEnroe has enraged some tennis fans with his commentary at the ongoing 2023 French Open. They lashed out at the former World No. 1 for mispronouncing Stefanos Tsitsipas’ name several times and not knowing his fourth-round opponent Sebastian Ofner.

McEnroe had a stellar career as a professional tennis player. He was the only male player in history to hold the No. 1 ranking in singles and doubles simultaneously. The American finished his career with 77 singles and 78 doubles titles, including seven singles Grand Slams and 10 doubles Grand Slams.

McEnroe, a Eurosport commentator alongside Mary Carillo for the French Open, has been heavily criticized for being a “terrible commentator.” Tennis fans opine that the 64-year-old adds no value to the broadcast except for his famous name.

A tennis fan on Twitter stated that it was “embarrassing” that McEnroe called Ofner a “minor leaguer” and expressed his shock at how the American was still allowed on TV.

“Pardon my language, but how the f**k does this guy stay on TV? It's embarrassing when the average viewer knows more about the player than the commentator of the match,” wrote the user.

Another fan was tired of listening to McEnroe mispronounce players’ names repeatedly. This person suggested that the American use the ATP website to listen to the correct pronunciations of their names.

"'Sissy-pass' and 'Zuh-verev' Hey Johnny Mac - you do know the ATP website is available and if you hit the sound button you can hear the players actually pronounce their own names. It’s not tough."

Fans were also frustrated that John McEnroe’s colleagues did not correct him on air. Some think that he has been corrected off-air, but continues in his own erroneous ways.

“And none of his colleagues will ever correct anything he says.”

“Is McEnroe still pronouncing it 'Sissy Pass?' Surely he’s been corrected off camera many times, but chooses to continue pronouncing it that way.”

Here are more reactions from irate tennis fans:

John McEnroe calls French Open crowd booing Novak Djokovic “absurd”

John McEnroe says crowd booing Djokovic is "absurd"

John McEnroe recently defended Novak Djokovic, who was booed by the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier. This was when the Serb took a medical timeout during his third-round victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Djokovic had to battle for two hours and 49 minutes to take a two-set-to-love lead over the Spaniard and erupted in a wild celebration upon sealing the second set. The 22-time Grand Slam winner was booed by the spectators for his celebration.

"Why do they boo?" asked the American. "Everyone does it [take a medical time-out]. It’s totally legal, you’re allowed to work and rub his legs! Where’s Davidovich Fokina? He’s off to the bathroom.”

On the celebration, McEnroe said:

"I totally get his reaction. Are you kidding me? Are you going to boo for this? The other guy’s not even on the court! Change the rules if you don’t want to let a guy get worked on, but don’t start doing that. It’s absurd!”

John McEnroe also went on to say that Djokovic has battled hostile crowds his entire career, and it has pushed and inspired the Serb, inadvertently helping him earn great success.

