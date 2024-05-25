How French Open will honor Rafael Nadal: Director Amelie Mauresmo sheds light on tribute ahead of much-anticipated 2024 campaign

Rafael Nadal is edging closer to retirement and there are murmurs that the 2024 French Open may be his last appearance in Paris. Although the Spaniard has not confirmed his intentions, preparations for a tribute to the 14-time winner are being considered by French Open director Amelie Mauresmo.

Nadal has an unmatched legacy at the claycourt Slam. He has participated in the tournament 18 times and won in 14 of those outings. His extraordinary win-loss record on Paris clay stands at 112-3.

The 37-year-old recently received a heartwarming farewell at the Madrid Open. After his round of 16 defeat against Jiri Lehecka, five banners were unfurled depicting Nadal's five Madrid Open titles. He had revealed previously that this would be his last tournament in Madrid.

However, in the Italian Open, a few weeks later, Nadal had a never-say-never attitude. He hasn't claim that it was his last tournament in Rome. Similarly for the French Open, Nadal has not clarified if this is his last time at Roland-Garros.

Tournament director Mauresmo, though, is still planning a tribute for the record winner according to her recent remarks.

"Of course, we thought about it [a tribute for Nadal]. We've been thinking about it for a long time. I like to do things by feeling, like those we thank," Mauresmo said (via EuroSport).

Mauresmo said the tournament would keep in mind that Nadal is a simple and emotional person.

"And I think that, without revealing anything to you, because I'm not going to reveal it to you, but what you have to keep in mind is probably that Rafa is a simple person, who is very much into emotion, he is close to people, he is an extraordinary competitor. We will try to have these words in mind to think about what we are going to offer him," she said.

Amelie Mauresmo believes Rafael Nadal winning 14 French Open titles is one of the greatest sporting achievements

Rafael Nadal Photocall After French Open Victory.

In a recent Louis Vuitton campaign, Rafael Nadal sat down beside Roger Federer, and the pair answered questions about their sporting journeys. When they were asked about what they feel is their greatest sporting achievement, Nadal mentioned his 14 French Open titles.

The tournament's director Amelie Mauresmo seems to agree with Nadal.

"In 20 years or so, not even - 18 years of Roland-Garros, winning 14 times is unreal. In the best of 5 sets, we are on a surface which is probably the most demanding on the circuit all year round. For me, this is one of the greatest achievements in sports in general," Mauresmo said (via EuroSport).

Nadal is set to begin his French Open campaign with a blockbuster first-round clash with Alexander Zverev.

