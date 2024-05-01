Rafael Nadal bid farewell to the Madrid Open late on Tuesday (April 30) after going down to 30th-seeded Jiri Lehecka in straight sets in the fourth round.

Nadal gave a good account of himself during the match, narrowly losing 5-7, 4-6 to his young Czech opponent. The Spaniard was broken only twice during the match, which bodes well for his French Open chances later this month. Since the 37-year-old has previously admitted that 2024 will most likely be his swan-song year on the ATP Tour, his Madrid exit was all the more emotional.

Rafael Nadal was given a fitting send-off following his exit at the Madrid Open on Tuesday. The Caja Magica crowd was chanting his name for most of his on-court interview. They even unfurled four colorful banners, each with the initials of his shortened first name 'Rafa', as a tribute to the 22-time Major winner.

Many fans were moved by the prospect of Nadal wrapping up his career in Madrid, where he has made 19 appearances between 2003 and 2024. The Spaniard's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, and sister, Maribel, were both in tears after his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament ended unceremoniously.

The five-time Madrid Open champion eventually walked off the court to a raucous response from the crowd at the Caja Magica. He will be sorely missed at the event, and his triumphs in 2005, 2010, 2013-14, and 2017 will go down in history books.

Rafael Nadal on Madrid Open farewell: "This is more important than any Grand Slam that I have won"

During his on-court interview, Rafael Nadal expressed gratitude towards the Madrid Open, while also admitting that his body had "been sending him signals" over the last few years.

"It has been an incredible journey that started when I was very little. It has been a gift for 21 years," the Spaniard said during his post-match interview (via Punto de Break). "This is more important than any Grand Slam that I have won and will always stay with me. This is one of those days that when it arrives it is very hard, but life and my body have been sending me signals for a long time."

The 22-time Major winner added that he was happy with how his final Madrid Open campaign transpired.

"The dream was to finish here on the track. I have been lucky in my life to be able to turn my passion in my work, I am privileged," he added. "I am fortunate in life for everything I have experienced, I cannot ask for more. I hope to have been an example for new generations."

