WATCH: Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello and sister Maribel in tears during Spaniard's emotional speech following Madrid Open 4R exit

Rafael Nadal's emotional farewell speech after his loss at the 2024 Madrid Open left his wife Maria Francisca Perello and sister Maribel in tears.

The Spaniard, who made his return to clay after 681 days at the Barcelona Open, kicked off his run with an impressive win over Flavio Cobolli. However, he was eliminated by Alex de Minaur in the second round, bringing an end to his run.

The 36-time Masters 1000 champion returned to the Madrid Open for one last time and kicked off his run with a comprehensive win against 16-year-old Darwin Blanch. He then got his revenge over de Minaur by defeating him in straight sets in the second round and followed it up with a win over Pedro Cachin in a topsy-turvy three-setter.

However, Nadal's dream run finally came to an end as he was defeated by Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-4 in two hours and one minute.

This defeat marked Nadal's final appearance at the Madrid Open as the Spaniard bid adieu to the tournament in a very emotional speech. He was also given a special tribute in which he received a special trophy, acknowledging his accomplishments at the tournament.

The 37-year-old's emotional speech didn't leave a single eye dry in the stadium, including his family. His wife Maria Francisca, sister Maribel, and others in his box were seen in tears.

"Happy to have a great team and family and friends around me almost all my life. It helped me in every single way of being happy" - Rafael Nadal

Post his win against Darwin Blanch, Rafael Nadal said that he wanted to play longer so that he could create memories of him playing tennis, for his son, but admitted that it wasn't possible.

"I would love to play a little bit longer and give him [Rafa Jr.] a memory of myself playing tennis. That’s what will be the ideal thing for me and for my wife and family. But I can’t, probably I will not be able to make that happen," he said in his post-match press conference.

The 37-year-old further added that he was blessed to have had a great team, family, and friends around him all his life which helped him attain true happiness.

"But at least, I mean, happy to have a great team and family and friends around me almost all my life. It helped me in every single way of being happy," he added.

Nadal is slated to play at the 2024 Italian Open next but will compete depending on the condition of his body.

