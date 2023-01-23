"How have I beaten this guy?" - Nick Kyrgios lost for words after seeing Novak Djokovic's level at the 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios recently shared a cheeky comment while watching the bewildering level of tennis displayed by Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

Djokovic continued his quest for a record-extending 10th title at the hardcourt Major and stormed through to the quarterfinals with a straight set win over 22nd seed Alex de Minaur. The Serb needed only two hours and seven minutes to outclass the local favorite 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

Kyrgios, who withdrew from the tournament at the last minute due to a knee injury, took to social media to register his disbelief at Djokovic producing tennis of the highest order in Melbourne.

"Watching Novak tonight makes me feel good about my tennis in general, how have I beaten this guy," Nick Kyrgios said

2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has faced Novak Djokovic three times on the main tour. Although the Australian lost their most recent encounter at the All England Club, he had gotten the better of Djokovic twice in hardcourt events earlier. He defeated the former World No. 1 at the 2017 Mexico Open and followed it up with another win at the 2017 Indian Wells Masters.

Former World No. 33 John Millman added to Kyrgios' comments, recalling his own encounters with the 21-time Grand Slam champion. Millman squared off against Djokovic thrice, losing all three in straight sets. The Australian especially remembered the level of tennis Djokovic displayed at the 2018 Queen's Club Championships, likening it to tennis from a different planet.

"I'm happy to have gotten three games against him. At Queen's, different planet tennis," John Millman said

Novak Djokovic to square off against Andrey Rublev for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 8 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday. The Serb is currently unbeaten in the last 25 matches at the hardcourt Major and is three wins away from capturing his 10th title in Melbourne.

He's been in scintillating form since the start of the new 2023 season and entered the Australian Open on the back of a title-winning run at the Adelaide international 1. The 35-year-old booked his place in the quarterfinals with dominant wins over Roberto Carballes Baena, Enzo Couacaud, Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur.

His opponent Andrey Rublev, on the other hand, entered Melbourne on the back of early exits at the Adelaide International 1 and Adelaide International 2. However, the Russian has turned the tides in his favor with competent wins over Dominic Thiem, Emil Ruusuvuori, Daniel Evans and Hoger Rune en route to the last eight in Melbourne. He defeated the Rune in an epic five-set bout 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9) after saving multiple match points.

Fans will be awaiting this engrossing encounter between two in-form players at the 2023 Australian Open. The winner of this clash could square off against Ben Shelton or Tommy Paul in the last four.

