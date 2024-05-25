"How injured is Jannik Sinner? If he is, it's tough" - Doubts cast on Italian's French Open 2024 chances by Somdev Devvarman

Somdev Devvarman has called into question Jannik Sinner's chances at the upcoming 2024 French Open, citing the Italian's physical fitness. With Sinner skipping the recently concluded Italian Open due to injury, Devvarman is unsure how well he can play at Roland Garros next fortnight.

The Italian has had a fantastic 2024 season so far, with title runs at the Australian Open, the ABN AMRO Open, and the Miami Open. In the clay swing, however, Sinner hasn't lifted a trophy, and last played at the Madrid Open. After sustaining a hip injury in Madrid, the World No. 2 withdrew from Rome even though it was his home tournament.

The withdrawal from the Italian Open pointed to the most concerning sign for Somdev Devvarman, who feels Jannik Sinner would not have missed the chance to play in the biggest tournament in his home country if he had not been seriously injured.

"[For Jannik Sinner], I wouldn't even look at the draw. The first thing I would say is, is Jannik Sinner healthy. Remember, he missed Rome. Rome is the biggest tournament in Italy."

"Sinner being Italian, and Sinner being recently crowned Australian Open champion, all the hype around him... he would do anything to play in Rome. And the fact that he didn't play just makes you wonder how injured is Jannik Sinner? If he is, it's tough," Devvarman said in a press interaction hosted by Sony Sports Network.

While the Indian did not think Sinner would struggle in the first round (against Christopher Eubanks), he did not rule out the possibility that things might get tougher for the 22-year-old as the tournament progresses.

"He will have a lot of work to do, maybe not in the first round but maybe in the second for sure. And then you're wondering, is that injury going to come back, he's a young player, he's now at the highest point of his career after winning a Major."

"Dealing with that, emotionally, I think he has done fantastically. But dealing with that physically, that's been the biggest challenge for everybody to make that jump," Devvarman said, answering questions posed to him exclusively by Sportskeeda while other media outlets were also present.

Jannik Sinner himself has dismissed concerns about his hip injury at French Open

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the French Open, Jannik Sinner clarified the state of his injury, dismissing any concerns. The Italian assured fans that he would not have come to play at the tournament if he were not sure he was in good shape.

"I'm not worried about my hip anymore. The last tests we did were very positive, that's why I'm here. I said I would only come if the hip was in good shape," Sinner said.

Sinner's best result in Roland Garros has been reaching the quarterfinals, which he achieved in his very first appearance in 2020. Last year, the World No. 2 exited in the second round in Paris.

