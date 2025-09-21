"How long can they keep doing this?" - Roger Federer makes feelings known on Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's dominance

Roger Federer recently weighed in on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's dominance in contemporary men's tennis. Since the start of the 2024 season, Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the men's singles titles spanning all the Majors that have been played. They have also won a host of prestigious ATP 500 and Masters 1000 events.

The now-retired Roger Federer, a former No. 1 and 20-time Slam champion, is currently in San Francisco for the 2025 Laver Cup. Here, the Swiss sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel and marveled at the exceptional performances and results that the Spaniard and the Italian have produced over the last couple of years.

"I think we all knew that they were going to be good, that they were maybe going to be great, most likely, but we didn't expect, I think, this kind of dominance right out of the gates. It's really impressive I must admit and it's amazing for the game," the 44-year-old said.

The Swiss also expressed his excitement about the "next guy" who could potentially step up to challenge the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner while acknowledging the remarkable consistency that Novak Djokovic is still showing despite being 38.

"I think that they played back to back to back to back finals against each other with what was it? The French, Wimby, Cincy, US, I mean, these are the biggest stages in our sport that we have. So, they've made a name for themselves and now obviously, it begs the next question; who's going to be the next guy?," Federer added.

"We know that Novak's doing what he's doing. He's on a legendary career already, but you know, who's going to be the next guy who wants to join that elite group? And it's going to be hard, it's going to take some time, and that's the question also; how long can they keep doing this? Because it's not easy. I've been there. It's hard, and they're making it look very easy," he concluded.

Roger Federer highlighted the Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner clash that marked the dawn of a new era in tennis

Roger Federer (Source: Getty)

In an earlier interview with CNBC in the buildup to the 2025 Laver Cup, Roger Federer named the matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner that according to him, ushered in a new era in tennis. It was the men's singles final at this year's French Open, which turned out to be a thrilling five-hour-29-minute, five-set encounter, with Alcaraz ultimately winning.

"I think the French Open, for me, was the match the game needed to move on from the post-Roger, Rafa and Serena time. To truly embrace this rivalry and this incredible shotmaking that Carlos and Jannik have right now," the Swiss told CNBC.

Alcaraz and Sinner also clashed in the finals of this year's Wimbledon Championships and US Open. Both were four-set affairs, with Sinner winning the title at SW19 and Alcaraz emerging on top at Flushing Meadows.

